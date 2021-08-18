Ascent Protein Launches New Plant-Based Protein With Whole Foods Market

DENVER, Colo. — Ascent, one of America’s fastest growing sports nutrition companies, is thrilled to announce a new line of organic plant-based protein powders, created to support muscle health and athletic performance. Ascent’s Plant Protein helps to expand their line of products that support “clean-eating, hard-working athletes dedicated to their nutritional goals.”

Starting August 16, 2021, Ascent’s Plant Protein will be available for purchase at Whole Foods nationwide, as well as on ascentprotein.com & Amazon.com. All locations will carry both plant flavors in Chocolate and Vanilla Bean.

Ascent’s Plant Protein is suitable for vegans and made from a unique blend of three plant protein sources – pea, sunflower & pumpkin. Knowing that consumers often have to compromise between efficacy or taste with plant-based proteins, Ascent worked hard to create a blend that supports muscle health that also tastes amazing. Ascent Plant Protein is formulated to provide 4g of BCAAs, including 2g of leucine – the key amino acid to stimulate muscle protein synthesis. Additionally, Ascent conducted third-party consumer research and confirmed that their plant-based protein is significantly preferred in taste against the market leader.

“We are excited to partner with Ascent on this new line and offer our consumers a plant-based protein that is formulated for athletes who want efficacious, clean ingredients – that also tastes amazing!” said Casey Gaston, Senior Category Merchant for Sports Nutrition & Weight Management at Whole Foods Market. “We are grateful to partner with a brand like Ascent who is as dedicated to offering high-quality, cleaner & better tasting products to their athletes as we are at Whole Foods Market.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Whole Foods on the new line of Ascent plant-based protein. We know their high bar for clean ingredients, efficacy and taste matches our own,” said Josh Haskins, Director of Sales for Ascent. “We believe that this new plant protein will change the conversation for athletes looking for plant-based options. With Ascent, consumers no longer need to compromise on taste or performance.”

In addition to offering 25g of organic plant-based protein with zero artificial ingredients, Ascent Plant Protein is Certified Organic, Certified Gluten Free, & Informed Sport Certified (third party tested for banned substances). Ascent Plant Protein is also vegan, soy free, dairy-free & contains no added sugars.

Ascent Protein is trusted by some of the world’s most dominant athletes, including All Pro running back, Christian McCaffrey, 2x CrossFit Games Champion, Katrin Davidsdottir, and Team USA Weightlifting athletes CJ Cummings & Jourdan Delacruz. Ascent is also the first-ever performance nutrition partner of USA Weightlifting.

About Ascent Protein

Ascent was created to naturally improve athletic performance and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work. Ascent launched in 2016 and has continued to bring innovative products to the market, while remaining committed to their high-quality standards and offering products with straight-forward ingredients and nothing artificial. All Ascent products contain zero artificial ingredients and are Certified Gluten Free, and Informed Choice Certified meaning they are third party tested for banned substances. Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves – going the extra mile, completing an extra set and never backing down from a challenge, Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work.

About Whole Foods Market

For more than 40 years, Whole Foods Market has been the world’s leading natural and organic foods retailer. As the first certified organic national grocer, Whole Foods Market has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

For More Information:

https://www.ascentprotein.com/