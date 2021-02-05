Blue Stripes Urban Cacao Now Available in Erewhon and Select Whole Foods Locations

NEW YORK – Blue Stripes Urban Cacao, the consumer wellness brand utilizing the underrated cacao fruit, announces its revolutionary, first-of-its-kind Cacao Water is now available at Erewhon and select Whole Foods locations and across Southern California.

Cacao Water is poised to be the next coconut water with its refreshing flavor properties and health benefits supporting total body wellness. Blue Stripes Cacao Water is made from the fruit (the white pulp surrounding the beans) and is rich with cacao’s superfood antioxidants and hydrating electrolytes such as magnesium and potassium. Cacao Water is non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan and paleo with no added sugar. It is bottled using rPET plastic, made from recycled bottles to serve as the perfect, refreshing complement to the West Coast outdoor, eco-conscious lifestyle. Blue Stripes Cacao Water comes in three delicious flavors:

Just Cacao: Made from the cacao fruit as its name implies. Flavor notes: a refreshing tropical lemon flavor with natural vanilla twist. Some like to describe it as the Arnold Palmer of nature!

Cacao Chili Lime Cardamom: A natural culinary synergy paired with the cacao fruit tropical nuance creates a harmonic formula inspired by its ethnic origins.

Cacao Cascara Cinnamon: A samba of the coffee fruit and cinnamon aroma balanced with the cacao fruit's natural & refreshing flavor.

“I want to bring the experience of walking on a cacao farm in Ecuador, taking the cacao pod off the tree, breaking it open, and tasting fresh cacao fruit to the masses. The bottle is shaped like a cacao pod to serve as a metaphor for this experience. When customers pick up Cacao Water from store shelves, I want them to enjoy its farm-fresh fruit flavors with each sip,” said Blue Stripes Urban Cacao Founder Oded Brenner. Blue Stripes Cacao Water is available in-stores at all Erewhon locations in Southern California and the following Whole Foods stores: Downtown Los Angeles, Venice, Plaza El Segundo, Playa Vista, Burbank, 3rd & Fairfax, Porter Ranch, La Jolla, Del Mar, Hillcrest, Laguna Niguel, Long Beach, Sherman Oaks, Jamboree, Irvine, Pasadena, West Hollywood, Valencia and the 365 by WFM in Silverlake.

The revolutionary brand is the world’s first company that upcycles the whole cacao fruit, utilizing its shell, fruit and beans to create innovative, delicious food products. The brand plans to expand its retail footprint to additional gourmet, wellness and natural grocery stores that embrace its upcycling story and sell other clean products. Plans are in the works to add more Blue Stripes Cacao products to store shelves in the coming months.

Blue Stripes Urban Cacao is the digitally native wellness brand using the underrated cacao fruit to create innovative and delicious cacao creations, healthy snacks, hydrating beverages and delectable treats. Blue Stripes sources its cacao from farmers utilizes every aspect of the crop in each of its products. Its notable cacao creations include its proprietary Cacao Water, 100% Cacao Hazelnut Butter, Superfood Cacao Shell Flour and Bread Mix and Ancient Cacao Bars. Founded by the world-renowned chocolatier Oded Brenner, the founder of international chocolate company Max Brenner, Blue Stripes is the product of his life’s mission to stop cacao waste and make the chocolate industry more sustainable and healthier. Blue Stripes Urban Cacao’s revolutionary product line of wholesome and innovative cacao fruit offerings is available for purchase online at www.bluestripes.com and select retailers.

