CALIWATER Cactus Based Functional Beverage Now Available At Erewhon

Caliwater is defined by a drive to create innovative, fresh functional beverages that connect us to the Earth and to one another. Inspired by the lush and varied landscapes of California, Founders Oliver Trevena (Actor/Host/Entrepreneur) and native Californian Vanessa Hudgens (Actress/Music Artist/Influencer/Entrepreneur) looked to their own desert regions to locally source Prickly Pear cactus fruit, known for its rare and potent healthful properties. Their vision – to sip on Cali in a can. Prickly Pear is brought to life in beverage form in their quickly growing canned cactus water product, which is not only delicious and organic, but super hydrating and refreshing, and of course filled with rare antioxidants and digestion benefits.

“We are so excited to finally be available at Erewhon, one of our favorite organic and sustainability focused health-food grocery stores. It was a dream for us to be on their shelves, so now to see Caliwater cans front and center, is an incredible feeling for us. We are so grateful for their support of our delicious cactus water beverage.” – Oliver Trevena and Vanessa Hudgens, co-founders, Caliwater

Caliwater is the leading cactus water on the market, pioneering a new category, already top rated on Amazon, and is a purely functional beverage. The functional benefits of cactus water include being high in antioxidants (which is great for the skin), is known to reduce cholesterol levels, offers a natural elimination of hangovers, regulates blood sugar levels, and possess antiviral properties – offering a variety of benefits for digestive health. Only 25 calories per can, organic, vegan, Kosher and non GMO.

The Benefits: Prickly Pear is full of antioxidants which research shows provide a myriad of health and wellness benefits. Early studies have shown evidence of the decrease in cholesterol, specifically LDL (bad) cholesterol. The study showed overall levels dropping significantly. Some research also indicates that Prickly Pear may provide a complementary solution to regulating blood sugar levels, by decreasing regular blood sugar. Prickly Pear cactus has natural antiviral properties, and research has found that it has antiviral activity against viral and respiratory diseases, as well as protecting nerve cells. (Source – Healthline.com)

Proven Hangover Relief

Refreshing and Delicious

Naturally Occurring Electrolytes to Support Hydration

Locally + Fairly Wild-Harvested

Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Skin Revitalizing Antioxidants

Half the Calories and Sugars of Coconut Water

Decreases “bad” Cholesterol

Regulator of Blood Sugar Levels

The Delicious Taste: Caliwater Farmers handpick the Prickly Pear cactus fruits seasonally and remove the seeds and juice on-site. The organic formula is infused with other natural fruits and nectars such as agave and monk fruit, and combined with filtered water to create the final drink, which bursts with refreshing mellow berry flavor.

The Flavors:

Organic Ginger & Lime

Organic Wild Prickly Pear

The Founders: After 12 years of friendship that formed in California but inclusive of world travels, brand founders Oliver Trevena and Vanessa Hudgens combined their passions and creative visions together for the next phase of Caliwater, the incredible canned beverage they introduced to the world earlier this year, with expansion products to roll out in 2022.

Vanessa, a well respected actress and entertainer, known as a staple California girl, associated with her free spirit, festival vibe and down to earth aesthetic, desired to bottle this discovered passion in a drink that is reflective of her deep love for beauty and skincare. Oliver, who hails from the UK but has been a staple in Los Angeles hosting across top entertainment networks for over a decade, starred in several movies & involved in various fashion and entrepreneurial projects, was excited to apply his business vision with Vanessa to formulate this innovative product. The two were so blown away by the effects of Prickly Pear – A Superfood High in antioxidants, Naturally lowers cholesterol, Antiviral properties, Eliminates hangovers, Amazing for the skin — that they were inspired to get behind a water reflective of this natural benefit.

Alas, Caliwater canned Cactus Water was born. It’s charged with all-around health benefits that hail from the Prickly Pear cactus, and tastes delicious – a perfect combination. A refreshing drink on its own, or paired with liquor, especially Tequila!

Additional celebrity brand investors/ambassadors include Gerard Butler, Brooke Burke, Ross Butler, Gregg Sulkin, Ruckus and Glen Powell.

Caliwater initially launched on E-Comm followed by a roll out to retailers and Amazon Prime, and venues throughout 2021 inclusive of hotels and restaurants such as Resorts World’ Zouk Group properties, Élia Beach Club at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Cara Hotel, Ysabel, Laurel Hardware, Craig’s, Alfred Coffee, and many more.

A portion of proceeds from all sales of Caliwater is donated to No Kid Hungry. (nokidhungry.org). The campaign is one the founders feel very passionate about, which is focused on ending childhood hunger in the U.S. Their mission is to help feed hungry kids in this crisis and all year long. [5 cents from every can sold up to one million dollars will be donated.]

Follow @Caliwater on instagram and visit them online at drinkcaliwater.com.

About Erewhon

Erewhon is an independent, family-owned market with seven current locations across Los Angeles including Calabasas, Fairfax/West Hollywood, Pacific Palisades, Studio City, Santa Monica, Silver Lake, and Venice, and currently planned future locations in Beverly Hills, and Culver City. Since 1968, Erewhon has been committed to providing healthy, pure, and nutrient-rich foods and products to the communities it serves. Erewhon maintains this commitment by adhering to stringent ingredient standards, supporting local farmers and brands, and caring for its employees, partners, and communities. Recognized for its uncompromising quality standards and customer service, Erewhon provides an experience unlike any other for its loyal and passionate shoppers. For more information, visit erewhonmarket.com.

About Caliwater

Caliwater, the cactus based functional beverage, is now available in the refrigerated beverage section of all Erewhon locations, including their new Studio City location, across Southern California as of November 2021. Erewhon, LA’s luxury health-food market, has been committed to providing organic, sustainable, pure, and nutrient-rich foods and products to the communities it serves, which aligns with the beliefs of the Caliwater brand and their origin.

For More Information:

https://drinkcaliwater.com