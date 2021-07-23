Cruise Beverage Expands Across Home State

Chicago based nitro infused CBD craft beverage brand Cruise Beverage has signed with distributor Egizii Distributing in a move that “sets us up to be a leader in the Midwest.”

Cruise Beverage only uses all-natural ingredients and nitrogen infused water in our brewing process. The result is a nitro infused craft CBD beverage containing no sugar, no fat, gluten free and only 16 carbs with a smooth, creamy taste.

“Cruise Beverage is designed to be an everyday drink, that is why we designed it with 130mg of organic green coffee bean caffeine. CBD naturally makes you sleepy and drowsy, no one wants to be sleepy or drowsy during the workday or after a workout, we provide what we call “a calm, clean energy”, no sugar crash,” explains Brian Post, CEO of Cruise Beverage.

At 5 calories per 12 fluid ounces and 25mg of broadspectrum CBD, Cruise beverage is designed to help consumers navigate the rigors of daily life, while reducing stress and anxiety. Cruise Beverage comes in 4 fun flavors, blissful blood orange, loosen up lemon, mellow mango, peaceful pear and can be found in over 300 retailers in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Missouri.

Expanding our footprint in downstate Illinois was strategic and Egizii Distributing is an integral part of that expansion. Expanded distribution began the first week of July and will support our partners that include regional grocery store chains, independent markets, c-stores, liquor stores and a huge student base at universities including University of Illinois, Southern Illinois University, Western Illinois University, Northern Illinois University, Bradley and Quincy.

“You are only as successful as your distribution partners and Egizii is a great partner,” stated Post. “This sets us up to be a leader in the Midwest and Egizii Distributing expands our coverage state-wide, which is very important in our home state.”

https://drinkcruise.com/