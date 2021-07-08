Dora’s Naturals Announces New Distribution Agreement

NEW YORK, N.Y. — GNGR Labs, the line of immunity-boosting wellness shots that has experienced a 300% growth since launching in April 2020, announces a distribution deal with Dora’s Naturals, the largest natural channel distributor in the North East.

The strategic partnership with Dora’s Naturals allows GNGR to build on this success and expand distribution to 4000+ retail locations immediately through North East and Mid Atlantic Regions.

Co-founded by Namik Soltan and Ivan Khymych, the idea for the product came in August 2019, when Namik shared home-crafted ginger shots with Ivan, who loved it for its similarity to his own mother’s remedy. Inspired by the co-founders’ Eastern – European heritage and family-crafted recipes, GNGR Lab’s shots are based on decades-old natural remedies created to prevent sickness and fight flu.

GNGR Labs was initially scheduled for a March 2020 launch, just as New York City ordered all restaurants to close to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at the height of the pandemic. Faced with the difficult decision of halting the first release or continuing, GNGR Labs chose to take the risk to move forward safely under state-manded lockdown. The first GNGR Labs product, the immunity booster shot, launched on April 27th 2020.

“I have a strong background in designing, developing and launching new beverage brands, but in the time of the pandemic, nobody knew how to navigate an unprecedented time. Even Coca-Cola sales were down,” Soltan said. “However, it became an incredible opportunity, it was our moment to launch a product that could benefit customers in a really specific way.”

“As we prepared to launch our new brand GNGR, COVID-19 hit. We had several investors lined up to help us start, but they turned down the offers because of the state of the world. I decided to take a huge risk and invest the majority of our funds to jump-start the company during these difficult times because I believed the nature of the product would appeal to consumers” Khymych said. GNGR Labs Joins Dora’s Naturals After 300% Growth After Mid-Pandemic Launch

GNGR Labs has experienced an unprecedented exponential growth since launch and is well positioned in a booming category that has increased by almost 40% this year. By the end of 2021, the brand predicts a 300% increase in sales.

