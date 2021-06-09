Electrolit Launches Summer Campaign For 2021

CERRITOS, Calif. – Electrolit – the preferred, premium hydration beverage made from pharmaceutical quality grade ingredients – is launching a fresh, modern campaign for Summer 2021 with a revamped digital and ad strategy. Focusing on Electrolit’s benefits for hydration, hangover, heat exhaustion and illness, the refreshed brand direction will provide a special emphasis on the new Zero product line.

“Our Summer campaign brings a fresh new look to our brand, communicating our core values and benefits to our consumers with a bold and premium look,” said Caridad Ochoa, CEO with Electrolit. “With carefully selected colors, design and communication channels, we will garner awareness on our new Zero products, current lineup and our broader hydration benefits.”

Creative applications include billboards, transit center displays, buses and banners, and social media activations launching across the country. Regions such as Los Angeles and Miami – core markets for the brand – will see the most frequent application of the campaign activations.

Similar to the brand’s 2020 Summer campaign but updated with a modern direction in terms of color and design, the creative features a pop of bold color and contrasting black and white imagery to communicate Electrolit’s premium status and accessible format. Electrolit has worked with top photographers to capture athlete and product imagery to utilize across multiple channels and target markets including lifestyle, consumer, fitness, social and more.

Scientifically formulated with magnesium, sodium, potassium, calcium and glucose, Electrolit is ideal for consumption after prolonged exposure to heat, physical activity, hangovers and sickness for immediate replenishment to the body. All of Electrolit’s products provide complete hydration when electrolytes and ions are low.

This year, Electrolit launched its Zero line in response to growing consumer demand for lower calorie, lower sugar functional beverages, available in Berry Blast, Lemon Breeze and Fruit Punch Splash. Electrolit continues to grow their national footprint to select retailers, including 7-Eleven HEB, AMPM, among others. Electrolit can also be purchased at Walmart, Kroger, and more, and through online channels.

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, hangovers, or sickness. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in nine delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, HEB, 7-11 and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

For More Information:

https://electrolit.com/