Elegance Brands Announces New Distribution Partnerships and DTC Channel Launches

LOS ANGELES — Elegance Brands, Inc., a global beverage company with a focus on innovation, announced today the expansion its route-to-market strategy and the launch of its direct-to-consumer (DTC) channel.

Elegance expects these developments will lead to rapid revenue growth—fueled by market and channel expansion— and further streamline product availability for customers.

Elegance has successfully secured 56 distribution commitments with a potential reach of 49,750 outlets nationwide, including 24 distributor commitments for SWAY Energy Drink, 8 commitments for Gorilla Hemp, and 16 commitments for VOCO, a canned RTD cocktail that will launch in May 2021. The expanded distribution footprint is highlighted by key energy drink markets, such as southern California.

Elegance continues to expand its DSD distributor network under the leadership of recently appointed Chief Commercial Officer Sam Wilson. Wilson has leveraged 22 years of experience in sales and distribution with market-leading brands, including at Gallo Wine Co., Boston Beer Co., Red Bull North America, and CLEAN Cause, to rapidly grow Elegance’s footprint nationwide.

“We’re excited to partner with Elegance Brands as their innovative portfolio not only compliments our own values, but we also see their products as true outliers in the beverage space,” said Sean Nichols, VP of Sales at John Lenore & Co. in San Diego. “Elegance Brands has the right products, the right team and the right partners to make a strong run this year and far beyond.”

Mark Danner, President & CEO of Straub Distributing in Orange County, California, added “Straub Distributing is delighted to partner with Elegance Brands. With the explosive growth in energy drinks and canned cocktails, both SWAY Energy Drink and VOCO Vodka & Soda cocktails will be clear winners in their respective categories. We look forward to a long partnership for many years to come.”

Elegance has also implemented its own DTC channel that will generate a new revenue stream for the company. The initiative is led by Donovan Dresti, VP of Marketing at Elegance Brands, who was previously contracted with Red Bull North America.

Additionally, SWAY Energy Drink is now available for purchase online at www.swayenergydrink.com, with additional distribution in third-party e-commerce marketplaces slated for Q2 2021. Elegance Vodka is available for purchase in select states on both www.elegancevodka.com and www.reservebar.com. Elegance products, including Gorilla Hemp CBD Energy Drink and upcoming product launches, VOCO and Twisted Shaker RTD Cocktails, will be launching through e-commerce channels throughout 2021.

To support the rapid growth in product route-to-market in 2021, Elegance intends to raise additional capital through an Intrastate Offering in California as well as a potential private placement to non-U.S. investors in Australia and Canada., underwritten by leading investment banking firm Boustead Securities, LLC.

Elegance Brands, Inc. is a global beverage company that develops, markets, and distributes products with a focus on innovation. In addition to its flagship brand, Gorilla Hemp Energy Drink, Elegance Brands offers a range of functional beverages, plus super-premium spirits and alcohol brands, including Elegance Vodka. For more information about the Elegance story, visit http://www.elegance-brands.com/

This press release may contain information about Elegance Brand’s view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives and competition in the industry, as well as the ongoing effects and uncertainty of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the marketplace and overall global economy. Elegance Brands encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

