ÈSSE Water To Debut Sparkling Water Line At Target

Award-winning water producer adds new category to its product line: ÈSSE Sparkling – WellnÈSSE Water. Staying true to its focus on using plant-based ingredients, WellnÈSSE Water offers consumers full flavor with added functionality. Each bottle contains vitamins and minerals from plant sources, including zinc from guava leaf extract, D3 from lichen, calcium from red algae and Vitamin C from acerola cherry juice. The initial launch of WellnÈSSE Water includes Lemon Ginger and Elderbery Passionfruit.

Adam Leja, ÈSSE Co-Founder explains, “The vision for ÈSSE is all about innovating beverages using clean, plant-based ingredients. Creating a sparkling water line that also delivers an elevated functional offering at a low-calorie count fills a need for a growing number of consumers.”

The company designed its sparkling water line to fill a gap in what’s currently featured in the cold box area of stores such as Target. Available beginning May 2nd, WellnÈSSE Water will be available in select Midwestern Target stores. Working with Target felt like a natural fit for the ÈSSE team. “Target has done a lot of work in terms of helping to build brands,” commented Leja. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to debut WellnÈSSE Water in Target to help the company further build out its sparkling water offering.”

At the foundation of the ÈSSE Water brand is a flat water line up of flavors. These and the new WellnÈSSE Water line are:

Unsweetened

100% Plant Based

Flavor from Plant-Based Oils, Not Natural Flavors

Non-GMO

Gluten Free

Vegan

Low calorie / Low sugar / No added sugar

“Regardless of the ÈSSE Water product you choose, our goal is to provide you with a full sensory experience,” Leja concluded. “Our proprietary process for using plant-based oils instead of natural flavors creates incredible taste without sacrificing the wellness benefit of the water. We look forward to growing our WellnÈSSE line, and others in the future.”

About ÈSSE

ÈSSE is a lifestyle brand featuring a growing line of bottled water flavored with real fruit oil and juice. The beverage producer has earned 2020 ÈSSE was awarded “The Best New Water Concept” by the Zenith Global Water Awards and was a finalist for “Best Low/No Sugar Beverage” by Beverage Digest 2020.

