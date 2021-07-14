Flow Beverage Corp. Commences Trading On The Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO, Ontario — Flow Beverage Corp. is pleased to announce that its common shares begin trading on the TSX opening this morning under the ticker symbol “FLOW”.

The Company will be celebrating its listing with CEO, Maurizio Patarnello, and Flow Founder and Executive Chairman, Nicholas Reichenbach, virtually ringing the TSX opening bell at 9:30 a.m. ET today. The bell-ringing ceremony is available by webcast at Flow’s LinkedIn.

Reichenbach stated, “Today’s listing of Flow as a public company on the TSX is the result of the last seven years of incredibly hard work and dedication by the Flow team, the enduring support of our loyal shareholders, numerous celebrity influencers and brand ambassadors, our retail partners, and our incredible customers. It’s a very exciting time for Flow as we are now fully capitalized for our next stage of growth. We look forward to welcoming a host of new investors to the Flow family who support our mission to make products that are healthier for our customers and the planet.”

Patarnello added, “Flow’s entrance into the public markets is a major milestone that will help us focus on our growth strategy. We will continue investing in expanding distribution, increasing velocity, and our burgeoning direct-to-consumer model. We aim to increase brand awareness and establish Flow as a leading premium ‘better-for-you beverage’ brand in North America. Flow has tapped directly into the modern consumer’s desire for high quality sustainably packaged water and functional beverage products. The wave of support we have been receiving from our shareholders, retail and distribution partners, and our consumers, is further encouragement that we can take Flow to the next level.”

Flow is one of the fastest-growing premium water brands in North America.

About Flow

Flow is a premium alkaline spring water company with a diversified line of health and wellness-oriented beverage products sold online and at retailers throughout North America. Flow’s premium alkaline spring water is offered in original unflavored and a range of award-winning organic flavors, in sizes ranging from 330-ml to 1-liter.

Due to its unique artesian spring sources, Flow products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals, and its original and flavored water products have an alkaline pH. As part of its ongoing innovation into functional “better-for-you” beverages, Flow recently introduced a new line of collagen-infused waters with natural flavors.

Founded in 2014 by serial, mission-driven entrepreneur Nicholas Reichenbach, Flow is highly dedicated to sustainability and is a B-Corp Certified company with a purpose to “bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water.” Flow set out to be a sustainable brand, packaging its products in up to 75% renewable-resource-based Tetra Pak™ cartons utilizing sustainable operations.

Flow beverage products are available online at flowhydration.com, and are sold at over 20,000 stores across the United States and Canada, including Target, Walmart, Costco, Whole Foods Market, Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, Shoppers Drug Mart, CVS Pharmacy, Farm Boy, Sprouts Farmers Market, Safeway, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, Sam’s Club, Giant Eagle, Bristol Farms, Raley’s, Vitamin Shoppe, and Duane Reade, among others.

For More Information:

https://flowhydration.com/