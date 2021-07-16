RTD Spirits Gallery: From G&Ts to Brunch Bellinis

In our latest RTD Cocktails Gallery, we take a snapshot of summer, with new releases ranging from a brunch-themed bellini to a classic whiskey cola to a ready-for-anytime Aperol Spritz.

1800 Tequila 1800 Tequila The seventh and latest addition to 1800’s ready-to-drink Ultimate Margarita line is Black Cherry, packaged in the brand’s signature trapezoidal glass bottle, and is now available in select markets for $21.99 for a 1.75L bottle.

Bacardi Bacardi Rum maker Bacardi is helping people seize their summer party vibes with a pair of “Summer Friday” kits available exclusively on DrinkBacardi.com. Available now through Labor Day Weekend, the kits come in two varieties -- standard (MSRP $54.99) and deluxe ($79.99) — that each feature everything from discount codes to clothes to beach gear (paddle ball, towels, sunglasses), and, of course, a 4-pack of BACARDĺ Bahama Mama Real Rum Canned Cocktails (standard and deluxe) and the all-new BACARDĺ Real Rum Canned Cocktails Variety Pack (deluxe only).

Aperol Spritz Aperol Spritz Aperol is bringing the classic Aperol Spritz cocktail into a new format just in time for this summer. The Aperol Spritz Ready-to-Enjoy pre-mixed cocktail (9% ABV) is available now in select markets — New York, Florida and Southern California — in 3-packs of 200 ml glass bottles for a suggested retail price of $14.99.

Deep Eddy Deep Eddy One of the most recognizable names of the craft spirits movement is now entering the world of RTDs. In July, Texas-based Deep Eddy introduced its first two canned cocktails: Vodka + Soda and Ruby Red + Soda. The products have launched as a 4-pack with a suggested retail price of $11.99 in Texas, Colorado, South Carolina and Maryland.

Vide Vide In June, RTD vodka soda brand Vide introduced its newest flavor: Grapefruit, available in 4-packs of 12 ounce cans for a suggested retail price of $10.99. Like the other flavors — Cranberry, Watermelon and Mango — Grapefruit is 5% ABV (10 proof) and contains 99 calories.

Monaco Cocktails Monaco Cocktails A vibrant combination of real tequila and bright orange flavors, Tequila Sun Crush is the latest ready-to-drink spirit from Monaco Cocktails. The flavor is available now at convenience stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $2.50-2.99 per 12 ounce can.

Ogden's Own Ogden's Own Utah distiller Ogden’s Own is rolling out two new canned cocktails this month. The first is Madam Pattirini Gin & Tonic, an assertive yet not overly-bitter G&T aimed for any occasion (7% ABV per 355ml can). That SKU will be complemented by Porter’s Whiskey Cola (7% ABV per 355ml can), which balances sweetness, carbonation, and spice for a refined take on the classic cocktail.