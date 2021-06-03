GT’s Synergy Launches Shine Bright With Synergy Summer Campaign

Los Angeles, Calif – GT’s Synergy Raw Kombucha, the leading and most sought-after kombucha brand in the world, steps into the summer season with a renewed health message along with a fresh marketing campaign – Shine Bright with Synergy. Shine Bright with Synergy empowers people on their health and wellness journeys to prioritize the internal light that shines from within by nourishing the body and mind with raw, real, nutritious foods.

The Synergy brand continues to harness the power and popularity of its tropical, fruit-forward flavors. “Last summer we experienced the impact of the kombucha category’s first true, 360-degree marketing campaign. Due to the success of our 2020 ‘Let Your Light Shine’ campaign which drove over 25% consumption growth, we are turning up the heat this summer with more digital, social, OOH, and in-store to continue to lead growth and excitement in the category,” says Catalina McCallum, VP of Marketing at GT’s Living Foods.

“As stewards of Mother Nature, we always aim to share the importance of health and wellness through our products and brand purpose. In the ‘Shine Bright with Synergy’ campaign, we bring all the elements together so that making better health choices becomes easy and accessible,” says GT Dave, Founder and CEO of GT’s Living Foods. “With a focused approach on our tropical Synergy flavor collection, we welcome new and returning palettes to the world of kombucha to prove that prioritizing one’s health doesn’t mean bland or boring options. Now, consumers can shine bright with flavor and the functional benefits that kombucha and fermented foods offer.”

The Shine Bright with Synergy campaign celebrates a collection of island-inspired flavors that include:

Guava Goddess, an exotic taste experience of guava puree

Golden Pineapple, a bright burst of fresh pineapple with a delicate hint of fresh sage

Mystic Mango, an island vibe with creamy mango puree

Sacred Life, raw coconut water and silky blue spirulina finished with fresh-pressed ginger

Watermelon Wonder, splashes of watermelon with tart notes of cherry and lime

Synergy Kombucha is always raw, unpasteurized, and fully fermented in small batches. Kombucha lovers can use the store locator on GT’s website to find specific retailers that carry Synergy, while residents of Arizona, California, and Nevada can also order for home delivery.

About GT’s Living Foods:

We believe that Mother Nature is the World’s greatest healer.

Since 1995, GT’s Living Foods has revolutionized how people think and feel about Kombucha and fermented foods in the Western World. From the womb, founder GT Dave was raised vegetarian and taught that food can be medicine. He continues to uphold that philosophy with always pure, potent, and plant-derived fermented offerings produced in their most authentic form, never compromised. The fiercely independent, family-owned, and operated company is available in over 55,000 retailers across North America and Europe. Today and beyond, GT’s Living Foods’ driving purpose is to spread a global message that food can be medicine and through proper nutrition one can heal thyself.

For More Information:

https://gtslivingfoods.com/pages/shinebright