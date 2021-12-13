Hank’s Gourmet Beverages Marks 25th Anniversary With New Limited-Edition Retro Look Labeling

Philadelphia, Penn. — Hank’s Gourmet Beverages, the Philadelphia-based, third generation family business which helped launch the craft soda boom in the mid-1990s, is marking its 25th anniversary with throwback labeling across its 10-flavor line. The announcement was made here by Tony Salvatore, Partner and Chief Customer Officer of Hank’s Gourmet Beverages.

The new labeling revisits the style of Hank’s launch brand, its acclaimed Hank’s Gourmet Root Beer, named in honor of the company founder, businessman and popular Philadelphia politician Hank Salvatore. The belly of each bottle will feature the classic oval label set against a silver and red background with the word’s “Philadelphia Recipe” honoring the city’s notoriety as the birthplace of root beer and the root beer float. The neck label will feature the words “25th Anniversary” as a shoutout to the brand’s milestone. The new packaging will hit shelves later this month.

“We’re honored that our family company has achieved this milestone, our Silver Anniversary of good taste if you will,” adds Salvatore. “From a modest regional brand to one that spans coast-to-coast, from one flavor to now ten and soon more, our good fortune and growth has been most gratifying. We’re eternally grateful to the support of our partners in the trade and our die-hard consumers, the two groups who have made our success possible.”

About Hank’s Gourmet Beverages

Since launching in the mid-1990s, Hank’s Gourmet Beverages have become available in upscale restaurants, bars, gourmet and specialty stores and via online sales to the booming, nationwide audience of craft soda lovers. The original variety, Hank’s Gourmet Root Beer, today leads a 10-item craft soda product line that has grown to include Diet Root Beer, Orange Cream, Vanilla Cream, Wishniak Black Cherry, Birch Beer, Grape and Caribbean Ginger Beer, along with the seasonal, limited-edition flavors – Pumpkin Spice and Caramel Apple Cream. This flavor line-up reinforces Hank’s authentic, high-quality image along with its upscale, award-winning packaging and consistent use of pure cane sugar.

Hank’s has become a favorite of hip gourmet food devotees, chefs, bartenders, restaurateurs, soda fanatics as well as critics at prestigious media outlets like Eater, Grub Street and the Los Angeles Times. Last year, The Philadelphia Inquirer honored the company as a leading multi-generational family business.

For More Information:

http://www.hanksbeverages.net