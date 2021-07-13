JPG Resources Strengthens Roster Of CPG Veterans With New Director Hire

Battle Creek, Mich. – JPG Resources, a food & beverage innovation and commercialization group, announces the hiring of Arwen Kimmell as the director of innovation marketing. Kimmell brings more than 15 years of expertise in consumer insights, innovation, brand strategy, and trend tracking to the leadership team of food industry experts.

Kimmell joins JPG Resources after spending six years at Kashi, where most recently, she was the director of consumer insights. She previously served as a manager of insights & planning at Kellogg’s and senior consumer insights associate at General Mills. Kimmell has led strategic insights for both large and emerging natural and organic brands, including Bear Naked and RXBAR. She holds a Ph.D. in cultural anthropology from Indiana University Bloomington and began her professional career with three years of consulting for The Hartman Group.

“I am thrilled to join the JPG Resources team in this creative leadership role and work alongside the best food business specialists in the industry,” said Arwen Kimmell, director of innovation marketing at JPG Resources. “I am ready to bring my knowledge and passion for trend tracking and brand strategy to lead innovation for some of the most trusted and beloved growing and global CPG brands that JPG Resources works with.”

In her new role, Kimmell is responsible for building the company’s Innovation Marketing service. Her consumer-focused background will allow her to utilize marketing fundamentals to expand JPG Resources’ current capability offerings and processes. She will spearhead this new service to give emerging brands flexible access to trends and insights, which will help them establish solid foundations, unlock growth opportunities and introduce more consumer and data-driven innovation to the market.

“Arwen’s experience translating data into insights that challenge and inspire brand strategy, communication, and new product development will be indispensable to help our brands innovate,” said Rifle Hughes, strategy and innovation business partner at JPG Resources. “I look forward to the impact she will have on the company, and we’re excited to watch the ideas she develops manifest to take our clients to new levels of success.”

About JPG Resources, LLC

Led by a team of natural CPG veterans, JPG Resources is a food & beverage innovation and commercialization group based in Battle Creek, Michigan, where it has established a track record of building ideas into thriving food businesses. With a team of more than 50 food business professionals, JPG provides food venture creation guidance through strategic innovation, product development, supply chain management, commercialization, and ongoing support services for the earliest startups to the most trusted global CPG brands.

