Launch of Red Bull Coonut Edition Sugarfree Offers the Taste of Coconut and Berries Without Sugar

Red Bull has announced the launch of Red Bull Coconut Edition Sugarfree, offering the Wiiings of Red Bull Coconut Edition without the sugar. Red Bull Coconut Edition Sugarfree, with the taste of exotic coconut and berries, will hit Target and Circle K store shelves on March 30 and will be available through May or while supplies last.

The introduction of Red Bull Coconut Edition Sugarfree provides consumers looking for variety and sugar-free offerings with an additional choice while working from home or at the office, studying or juggling the daily demands of life. Red Bull options without sugar also include Red Bull Sugarfree and Red Bull Zero. In fact, Red Bull was the first energy drink to launch a sugar-free product with the introduction of Red Bull Sugarfree in 2003.

Red Bull Coconut Edition Sugarfree is available in Red Bull’s signature 8.4 fl oz and 12 fl oz cans.

About Red Bull

Red Bull Energy Drink is available in over 170 countries worldwide and 7.9 billion cans of Red Bull were consumed last year, 3 billion of those in the U.S. alone. Red Bull Energy Drink’s signature 8.4 fl oz can contains 80 mg of caffeine, about the same amount as in a home-brewed cup of coffee. For more information, visit energydrink-us.redbull.com.

For More Information:

https://www.redbull.com/us-en/energydrink/red-bull-coconut-edition-sugarfree