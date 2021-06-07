Mingle Mocktails Launches Single-Serve Cans

Summer is here and Mingle is hoping to raise the ‘fun factor’ for non-alcoholic partying with their new line of single-serve 12oz sleek cans. Mingle’s fresh new RTD cans bring even more energy and lightness to this growing brand looking to dominate the space of booze-free beverages. They achieved great success with their 750ML elegant bottles and anticipate continued growth with the grab-and-go convenience of enjoying refreshing alcohol-free cocktails and light mixers this Summer.

The non-alcoholic cocktail beverage market is heating up and Mingle Mocktails is making a splash with aggressive growth in their retail and online business. Mingle stands out as a brand founded with a deeply personal mission because of the Founder’s own journey with alcoholism. Laura Taylor, Founder and Boozefree Badass, got sober 6 years ago. She found giving up alcohol was hard but re-entering into social situations was even harder because her only option was seltzer, leaving her feeling uncomfortable. She decided to create a beverage that enabled everyone to feel part of the party and launched an uplifting line of mocktails that celebrates social connection, inclusion, and fun.

According to Laura Taylor, “The RTD cocktail market is on fire, and that’s no different for the alcohol-free beverage segment. I’m thrilled to launch these cans to provide a cool new option that enables you to party your way and feel just as awesome as having a hard seltzer; fun is guaranteed, but alcohol is optional. I love that people enjoy Mingle as a mocktail or cocktail because it reinforces the social connection we all crave, especially now that we’re getting through the other side of COVID.”

These single-serve 12 oz cans are 60 calories, naturally crafted with fruit juices and botanicals, and available in the 4 top selling flavors like Blood Orange Elderflower Mimosa, Cucumber Melon Mojito, Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini and Cranberry Cosmo. The cans were just launched on Minglemocktails.com, Amazon and coming to grocery and liquor retailers across the country soon. Mingle’s other products are available at over 3500 retailers including Whole Foods, Wegmans, SPECS, Stop & Shop and other natural and independents across the country.

For More Information:

https://www.minglemocktails.com