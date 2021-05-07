Oregon Fruit Announces Fruit In Hand Lemonade

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Fruit Products is rolling out a new addition to its Fruit in Hand foodservice line: Lemonade. Made with real lemons and no artificial ingredients, Fruit in Hand Lemonade is a premium shortcut for restaurant operators to offer the refreshing flavor of summertime as a standalone drink, or as an enhancement for cocktails, mocktails, iced teas and other beverages.

Fruit in Hand Lemonade is balanced in sweetness and tart lemon acidity, using real lemons with no high fructose corn syrup or other artificial additives. With Fruit in Hand Lemonade, casual-dining and quick-service operators have a delicious, transparently made (just lemons, sugar, and water) and ready-to-use base, perfect for any beverage program. Fruit in Hand Lemonade comes frozen and ready to use as a 4+1 concentrated base.

Fruit in Hand Lemonade is formulated to complement the existing Fruit in Hand line, according to Wendy Bramley, director of foodservice sales at Oregon Fruit Products: “Many of our customers were already using Fruit in Hand Originals or Velvets to make fruited lemonades. With new Oregon Fruit Lemonade they can deliver superior quality from start to finish across their beverage programs.”

About Oregon Fruit In Hand Oregon Fruit in Hand products are made by hand-selecting fresh fruit picked at the peak of ripeness. It is manufactured to maintain the flavor and color of the fruit and lightly sweetened with cane sugar to enhance the fruits’ natural sugars. It contains no artificial flavors or colors, and no high fructose corn syrup. It is certified Kosher, gluten-free, and non-GMO. Fruit in Hand Lemonade ships frozen in one-gallon containers, defrosts within hours under refrigeration, and stays fresh for up to 6 months.

Oregon Fruit Products LLC Founded in 1935, Oregon Fruit Products offers a complete line of canned, frozen and shelf-stable premium fruit for consumers, foodservice operators and ingredient sales. The company is located in Salem, Oregon.

For More Information:

https://www.oregonfruit.com/