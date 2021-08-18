Pillars Yogurt Expands Distribution, Adds New SKUs

Boston, Mass. — Pillars Yogurt is growing! We’re excited to share that our distribution and product mix is growing and we’re entering new retailers, despite facing many of the serious challenges faced by CPG brands in the last 18 months. Pillars is now on shelves at over 2500 stores nationwide, and we’re not slowing down anytime soon.

Recent wins with our retail partners include:

Whole Foods Market: Our first retailer and a staunch Pillars supporter since our launch in 2015, WFM put Pillars on shelf nationwide in early 2021 with five SKUs, and has recently added a PIllars fan favorite, our 32oz Chocolate Drinkable Greek Yogurt to our set for a grand total of six SKUs in nearly 500 stores.

Wegmans: We doubled our SKUs from two to four with the addition of two SKUs: 12oz Vanilla Drinkable Yogurt, as well as our 32oz Chocolate Drinkable Greek Yogurt, which join two other 12oz flavors in the Wegman’s dairy case.

Harris Teeter: We doubled our SKUs from two to four with the addition of two SKUs: 32oz Raspberry Drinkable Yogurt and 32oz Mixed Berry Drinkable Yogurt.

Shaws: A new retail partner for Pillars, entering on the strength of our 32oz Multi-Serve Drinkable Greek Yogurt. Shaw’s shoppers can now stock up on high-protein, no-added-sugar goodness with our 32oz Mixed Berry and 32oz Raspberry varieties in 35+ high-volume metro area stores.

Central Market: Everything’s bigger in Texas! Central Market’s discerning shoppers’ love for our 12oz Drinkable Greek Yogurt has spurred the addition of all four of our 32oz Multi-Serve line, bringing our entire product portfolio to their 10 locations.

Since 2016, we've been on a mission to create delicious and nutritious products to power your daily adventures. Naturally simple, naturally good, and never any added sugar.

