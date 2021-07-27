Plants By People Debuts With Organic, Plant-Based Drinkable Tonics

PORTLAND, Ore. – Plants By People, a new plant-based food company that unites ancient wisdom with modern science, has launched its first line of products – plant-based tonic beverages. Each single-serve powdered tonic is made entirely of organic plants, herbs, and botanicals, thoughtfully combined to maximize nutritional benefits and restore natural balance. Free of additives and filled with nutrients, when the tonic is mixed with cool, warm, or sparkling water, the result is a hydrating wellness beverage.

Incorporating ingredients such as Schisandra berry, ginger root, jujube date, and various refreshing fruit powders, each Plants By People tonic is crafted to serve a different need for the body:

BLOOM Awakening Plant Tonic to feel naturally energized while awakening the senses

GLOW Nourishing Plant Tonic to help nourish the body and aid in digestion

HARMONY Relaxing Plant Tonic to support relaxation and rest

SHINE Cleansing Plant Tonic to assist the body in cleansing and rejuvenation

THRIVE Immunity Support Plant Tonic to help support immunity and resilience

To sample the entire range, EXPLORE Plant Tonic Collection offers one sachet each of BLOOM, GLOW, HARMONY, SHINE, and THRIVE.

“We believe that the world doesn’t need more beverages – it needs more balance,” said Jing Dipiero, founder, and CEO of Plants By People. “Our tonics, carefully developed by an expert herbalist and food scientist, are wellness-boosting alternatives to coffee, tea, or ready-to-drink beverages. And because we base our thinking and product line on balancing our Qi or inner energy flow, each tonic serves a different function to help rebalance what may be lacking in our bodies, while also reminding us of the powerful connection between human and environmental health.”

Plants by People Plant Tonics are available as a box of five single-serve, minimal waste sachets at plantsbypeople.com for $9.95 per box. All tonics are USDA Certified Organic, gluten-free, Non-GMO, dairy-free, and soy-free.

For more information, visit Plants by People online and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.

About Plants By People

Founded in 2020, Plants by People is a company that develops plant-based products. Generations before us understood and benefited from the healing powers of plants; we strive to do the same. By blending the ancient wisdom derived from the Five Element Theory with scientific knowledge, we have created nutritional products that taste great and are formulated to rebalance our Qi (inner energy flow) and just make people feel good inside.

For More Information:

https://www.plantsbypeople.com/