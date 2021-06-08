Positive Beverage Hydrates Nike Soccer Camp With Prospect Soccer Academy

Orange County, Calif. – As team sports come back online, Positive Beverage looks to fuel the next generation of soccer players serious about their sport, and who is more deserving than our next generation of professional athletes. Positive Beverage officially partners with the Nike Soccer Camp for Prospect Soccer Academy to provide essential vitamins and potassium while hydrating these future professional athletes on and off the field!

Harry Forrester, both Camp Director and Pro Athlete, chose Positive Beverage as the exclusive hydration beverage due to the brand’s versatility through both its Alkaline Water and its vitamin-infused sparkling line. “After playing this amazing sport since the age of 6, I recognize the importance of quality hydration which led to our partnership with Positive Beverage based on the brand’s appreciation for core values and health-based nutrition that doesn’t compromise performance”, states Harry.

CEO of Positive Beverage, in a conversation with Harry responds, “We love supporting these girls and boys at their early years of sport,” Shannon Argyros mentions, referring to the 7 – 14 year old age range at the camp, “and anything we can do to enrich our community and bring health into homes celebrates the core mission of why we are so passionate about delivering better products and grocery options to families around the world – starting in our own backyard!”

In summary, the Company is eager to get on the field this summer to bring Simply Beneficial hydration to the sport!

About Positive Beverage

In a world of trends, Positive Beverage understands that great flavor, quality ingredients and honest brand values never go out of style. With a mission to bring health back to hydration, Positive Beverage created the first Simply Beneficial CPG portfolio to deliver 110% of all added vitamins, hydrating Potassium electrolytes and strength-building Calcium in a zero calorie, thirst quenching experience great for all ages. In addition, Positive Beverage recently added a 1-liter Alkaline Water to the portfolio which continues to sell out across the United States.

With a vision to create the world’s most compelling company capable of changing attitudes, lives and ultimately the world through healthy hydration, Positive Beverage became the first beverage company to execute a multi-year partnership through its October 365™ philanthropic division which made an initial $20,000 donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation while also pledging $0.05 per can sold of the new Prickly Pear Lemonade Sparkling Water year-round.

About Nike Soccer Camps and Prospect Soccer Academy

Nike Soccer Camps team up with the Orange County based Prospect Soccer Academy to offer multiple weeks of camp in 2021! Prospect Soccer Academy is an elite, independent coaching academy based in Southern California. We recruit soccer players of all ages with a desire to improve their game at any level. With a wealth of soccer knowledge, both on and off the field, we are dedicated to developing the next generation of talent. We’re excited to offer spring and summer camp programs at Alicia Soccer field in Laguna Niguel.

For More Information:

https://www.positivebeverage.com/