Qumba Kombucha Launches Two Kombucha Powder Flavors

Valencia, Calif. – Qumba Kombucha a wellness brand created to empower people with nutrition that is convenient for their on-the-go lifestyle, is pleased to announce the launch of its Qumba Hibiscus Blood Orange Kombucha Powder and Qumba Gingerberry Kombucha Powder. Qumba Kombucha Powder is a portable dehydrated format of kombucha fermented tea which can be simply mixed with water, requires no refrigeration and comes in a convenient, sustainable resealable bag.

Qumba Kombucha Powder contains probiotics, antioxidants, enzymes and other ingredients known for their anti-inflammatory benefits and to help support healthy digestion and immune systems.* Unlike traditional ready-to-drink kombucha, Qumba Kombucha Powder has no vinegar aftertaste or carbonation and does not require refrigeration, offering convenient on-the-go access to the benefits of kombucha. Qumba Kombucha is shelf stable, GMO Free, Vegan and Gluten Free, and uses natural ingredients and no artificial sweeteners, colors, flavors, or dyes.

“As many people have become increasingly focused on health and wellness while managing their busy lives, when we created our Qumba Kombucha Powders our goal was to take the renowned benefits of kombucha and redefine it to accommodate the on-the-go lifestyle,” said Steffi Neth, Marketing Director of Qumba Kombucha. “Our efforts have resulted in a kombucha powder that retains all of the same benefits as traditional kombucha, but is more convenient, shelf-stable, and great tasting.”

Qumba’s Hibiscus Blood Orange Kombucha Powder’s flavor profile is fruity, moderately sweet and lightly floral, while Qumba’s Gingerberry Kombucha Powder flavor is fruity, slightly sweet, with peppery notes. Get 25% OFF your purchase for a limited time on qumbakombucha.com when you use code: SPRING25.

About Qumba Kombucha

Qumba Kombucha’s mission is to benefit people that want to take their health into their own hands. Our products are designed to empower people with nutrition that is convenient for their lifestyle. In addition to Qumba’s health benefits, sustainable packaging is used to reduce our carbon footprint. Qumba’s packaging is made of Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) film. Qumba contains natural ingredients and is naturally sweetened. Qumba contains no artificial colors, dyes, or flavors. For more information regarding Qumba, please visit: qumbakombucha.com. *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.**Promo code offer expires June 15, 2021 at 11:59pm MST.

For More Information:

https://qumbakombucha.com/