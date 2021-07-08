QURE Water Launches It’s A #FeelGoodSummer Campaign 2021

Orange, Calif. — California-based premium alkaline water brand QURE Water launches its “Feel Good Summer” campaign, marking its official summer kick-off rolling out 30, 15, and 6-second ads in various digital platforms and social media channels.

The #FeelGoodSummer campaign appeals to Gen Z and Millennial consumers as it features fun-filled summer adventures, exciting outdoor activities, and hobbies that can lift spirits and make them feel good. Summer 2020 was shaped by the pandemic, now it’s time to get out and make up for the lost time whilst staying hydrated and healthy to enjoy a #FeelGoodSummer experience in 2021.

“We want to be part of bringing back the traditional summer activities like going to the beach and pool, having picnics, hiking, and road trips that usually define the summer months, things that we’ve all been missing since last year. As more and more people get vaccinated, everyone’s looking forward to doing activities and experiences that celebrate life! At QURE, keeping everyone hydrated is doing our share of making summer 2021 a Feel Good Summer”, said Thomas Ventura, CEO and President of QURE Water.

The campaign was created in partnership with QURE Water’s lead creative agency Marque Studios. Aside from ads that will air across various online channels like Hulu, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and streaming TV, QURE Water activation teams will also be deployed in beaches and in numerous running events across the country giving away swags and bottles of their silky-smooth premium alkaline water.

It’s a #FeelGoodSummer with QURE Water! Stay Hydrated. Always #QUREyourThirst

About QURE Water

QURE is simply: Silky smooth tasting premium alkaline water uniquely infused with traces of naturally-occurring ionic alkaline minerals and electrolytes with a powerful high pH of 10 that can counterbalance acidity! Founded in 2010, it is the flagship brand owned and managed by QURE Beverages, a Southern California-based company that also produces other functional beverage brands and wellness products. Conceived with the simple notion that natural is better, QURE Beverages believe that an active lifestyle, proper hydration and natural nutrition are the fundamental pillars to good health, happiness, and balanced life.

For More Information:

https://qurealkalinewater.com/