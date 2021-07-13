RISE Brewing Co. Sponsors Emerging “On the RISE” Athletes Ahead Of The Summer 2021 Tokyo Games

NEW YORK, N.Y. – In their mission to support and spotlight professional athletes who are On the RISE, RISE Brewing Co. has partnered with professional athletes – Taekwondo Athlete Paige McPherson and American Professional Climbers, Nathaniel Coleman and Kyra Condie – ahead of the Summer 2021 Tokyo games.

“As we continue to build and expand on the RISE Brewing Co. brand, we’re not only committed to creating great tasting, organic coffee and organic oat milk, but we’re also dedicated to making a positive impact and supporting individuals who make a difference in their communities,” said Mia Perovetz, Director of Brand Partnerships at RISE Brewing Co. “At RISE, we’ve found that what inspires us most are these everyday people working hard to achieve their goals and advocating for what they believe in, and we want to do everything that we can to highlight their journey and help them rise to any occasion.”

RISE Brewing Co.’s professional athlete partners are each unique and talented in their own right. Nathaniel Coleman is one of America’s top male climbers, climbing in summer 2021 with Team USA and is dedicated to sustainability. On the women’s side, Kyra Condie is a 23 year old professional climber based in Salt Lake City, UT, and rounding out the sponsorees is Miami-based Paige McPherson — a two-time Taekwondo Olympic medalist who is attending the Summer 2021 Tokyo games with Team USA.

RISE Brewing Co. brews nitro cold-brew coffee kegs and shelf-stable cans for grocery stores, convenience stores, offices, bars/restaurants, and cafes. Our flagship, award-winning Original Black coffee is organic, non-GMO, non-dairy, and 0 calories. Think a super light, refreshing stout beer meets iced coffee with a frothy head. An infusion of nitrogen gives RISE its distinctive, creamy cascade. We also have a line of organic dairy and non-dairy lattes — including our multi-award-winning Oat Milk Latte, and Oat Milk Mocha.

