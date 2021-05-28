Rowdy Energy Named Sponsor Of Sage Karam For Upcoming Indianapolis 500 Race

MOORESVILLE, NC – Rowdy Energy Drink, the “better-for-you” energy drink brand created by 2x NASCAR Cup Champion, Kyle Busch and beverage entrepreneur Jeff Church, announced that they have partnered with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing to sponsor driver Sage Karam for the Indianapolis 500 Festival. This will be the first time Rowdy Energy will be showcased in the race and marks Karam’s eighth year participating.

At only 26 years old, the Nazareth, PA native will start from a familiar spot in the 105th Indianapolis 500. Karam driver of the No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing AES Indiana/500 Festival Chevrolet, just recently qualified 31st starting position for the race – on Sunday, his car will sport a Rowdy decal as he takes to the track.

“It’s very well known that running the Indianapolis 500 is high on my bucket list and while I will not have my name above the door this year, having Rowdy Energy onboard Sage Karam’s Dreyer & Reinbold Racing entry is an exciting way to have a vested interest in one of the most prestigious automobile races in the world,” stated Kyle Busch. “We wish Sage and his team the best of luck in chasing down the checkered flag after an ice-cold Rowdy Energy on Sunday.”

Within just one-year, Rowdy Energy, which contains clean ingredients and bold flavors that can’t be found in other products in market, has earned shelf space in over 25,000 retail stores across the country such as Publix, Albertsons, H-E-B. Food Lion, Circle-K, CVS, Casey’s General Store, Murphy USA, WaWa and more. Kyle Busch and the Rowdy team are honored to be a part of such a historic event and look forward to driving additional awareness around the rapidly growing beverage.

“Our team is very excited to welcome Rowdy Energy to our partnership group for this year’s Indy 500 entry,” said Sage Karam. “While I have not raced against Kyle on the track, we have actually competed against each other in iRacing and other ‘Simulation’ race events. I know how competitive Kyle is as a race driver and we want to continue his exciting driving style with his new Rowdy Energy brand in Sunday’s 500. Thanks to Kyle and his entire company for their involvement in the No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing AES Indiana/500 Festival Chevy.”

About Rowdy Energy

Rowdy Energy was founded in 2020 by accomplished NASCAR driver, Kyle Busch and notable entrepreneur, Jeff Church with a focus on wellness. The beverage is formulated with sequenced energy release of caffeine, sugar reduction ingredients, amazing taste, and higher levels of electrolytes than sports drinks. A can of Rowdy Energy has 160mg of naturally occurring caffeine. Derived from caffeine from green tea, Rowdy Energy pairs their caffeine with the nootropic L-Theanine giving you a powerful lift without the unwanted and irritable crash. The beverage is currently available in seven flavors – Cherry Limeade, Peach Mango, Sour Green Apple, Orange Citrus, Cotton Candy, Chiseled Ice, and Strawberry Lemonade – (five of which are sugar-free and KETO certified). Rowdy Energy is available for purchase online.

About the Indianapolis 500 Festival

Founded in 1957, the 500 Festival is a not-for-profit organization that produces more than 50 life-enriching events and programs that celebrate the spirit and legacy of the Indianapolis 500 and positively impact the city of Indianapolis and state of Indiana. One of the largest festivals in the nation, each year more than half a million people attend an event or program produced by the 500 Festival. Since its founding, the 500 Festival has contributed more than $500 million in economic value to Indianapolis.

About Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing was founded in 1999 by Indianapolis car dealer Dennis Reinbold. The legacy of the Dreyer and Reinbold family dates back to the 1920s with Reinbold’s grandfather, the legendary Floyd “Pop” Dreyer, a former factory motorcycle racer. Dreyer served as a crewman and mechanic on the famed Duesenberg driven by Benny Shoaff and Babe Stapp in the 1927 Indy 500. Dreyer went on to build Indy 500 cars in the 1930s which many started on the front row. In addition, Dreyer constructed championship-winning sprint cars and midgets as well as quarter midgets called Dreyerettes. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing captured its first win in 2000 with driver Robbie Buhl at Walt Disney World Speedway in Orlando, Fla., and has fielded a variety of drivers including Buhl, Buddy Lazier, Sarah Fisher, Buddy Rice, Al Unser Jr., Sage Karam and J.R. Hildebrand. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing has successfully qualified all 42 drivers for the Indy 500 in its history. DRR, who competed in the Rallycross for the first time in 2015, captured the 2016 Lites rallycross championship.

