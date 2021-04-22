SodaStream Announces New Sustainability Commitments and Campaign for Earth Day

This Earth Day SodaStream teamed with Randi Zuckerberg on its new environmental campaign titled, “Don’t Just Share, Care.” Randi and SodaStream encourage everyone to do more than post on social media about their environmental concerns – instead, get out there and do something about it.

In addition to the spot, the leading sparkling water maker is announcing several sustainability commitments to help our planet.

SodaStream forecasts the avoidance of nearly 78 billion bottles by 2025, an additional 11 billion from its initial goal announced last year.

For the first time, SodaStream is developing sparkling water makers from recycled or plant-based material.

SodaStream will be switching switch flavor bottles to metal starting at the end of 2021.

SodaStream plans to meet 10% of their global plant’s total energy requirements with solar energy by 2022 a five-fold increase from 2% in 2020.

SodaStream will close its offices on Earth Day and call upon employees to join clean-up activities around the globe (where possible per Covid-19 restrictions).

These changes will make the brand’s entire portfolio cleaner and contribute to the avoidance of another 200 million plastic bottles

Additionally, in the US SodaStream is selling limited-edition Art for Action bottles that save thousands of single-use bottles. Ten percent of the profits from sales will be donated to ocean conservation.

For More Information:

https://sodastream.com/pages/earth-day