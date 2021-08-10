Soov Launches New Functional Digestion Drinks

San Francisco, Calif. – Soov announced the official brand launch of three functional digestion drinks intended to be a healthier alternative to ginger ale. Each flavor is lightly carbonated, made with real ginger and lemon juice, about 80% less sugar than ginger ale, and other ingredients that support digestion. The launch includes Soov Pineapple, Soov Mint, and Soov Chamomile.

Soov was founded by Miles Gotcher whose lifelong stomach issues from IBS inspired him to create Soov. “When my stomach was having a bad day, my go-to remedy would be at least two ginger beers and some plain rice. It always bothered me that I was drinking 100+ grams of sugar for a trace amount of ginger or just some ginger flavoring. So I set out to create an alternative to ginger beer with real ginger juice, other ingredients that support digestion, and a fraction of the sugar.”

Miles is not alone, an estimated 1 in 7 people deal with IBS according to Monash University and an estimated 72% of Americans deal with at least occasional gastrointestinal symptoms according to a survey by Harris Interactive. “A lot of people with stomach issues know that ginger, mint, chamomile, lemon, etc. have digestive benefits but it’s difficult to find ways to work those into your diet without getting multiple foods or drinks that are loaded with sugar,” says Gotcher. “However, you don’t need stomach issues to drink Soov. Anyone can enjoy it with or after a meal as a non-alcoholic “digestif”, in cocktails as a lower sugar alternative to ginger beer, or just as a soda replacement.”

Soov is currently available for purchase and shipping to the US online at drinksoov.com. Soov will also be coming to retail locations in Northern California.

For More Information:

https://drinksoov.com