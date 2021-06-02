Spirits Gallery: New Brand Debuts And The Latest From Dewar’s, Cutwater And More

Spirits brands are offering up plenty of ways to celebrate as the pandemic’s restrictions ease up and consumers reconnect with friends during the upcoming summer months. In this gallery, we highlight some new brand debuts, limited-releases from Wonderland Distilling and Dewar’s, spirits specifically crafted for an easy cocktail making from Cutwater, Brody’s, Bluecoat Gin, and much more.

WhistlePig WhistlePig Runamok Maple partnered with WhistlePig to introduce WhistlePig Rye Whiskey Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup and WhistlePig Barrel-Aged Maple Bitters. The maple syrup is aged in the same Vermont oak barrels that the distillery uses for its Rye whiskey and will be available online and in stores nationwide.

Wolves Whiskey Wolves Whiskey Spring Run is the latest expansion to the Wolves California Whiskey portfolio. The new release includes four whiskeys, two distilled from craft beer and aged in oak barrels, a spiced rye, and a single malt. The Spring Run will retail for a suggested market price of $200 per 750 ml bottle.

Mexigin Mexigin Introduced as “the first dark spiced gin,” Mexigin is distilled six times and blended with Latin American spices. A 750ml bottle retails for $41.49.

Dewar's Dewar's Dewar’s released a limited edition bottle for the 2021 US Golf Open and Father’s Day. Aged for 19 years and finished in ex-American Bourbon casks the Dewar’s 15, Dewar’s 12, and the 1.75L bottle of Dewar’s 12 whiskey bottles are also available for customization for Father’s Day and can be purchased on ReserveBar or Drizly.

Laws Whiskey House Laws Whiskey House Colorado-based Laws Whiskey House has introduced Bonded Centennial Straight Wheat Whiskey. The whiskey is bottled-in-bond and made from 100% Colorado wheat from the San Luis Valley. Centennial is available at select Colorado retailers for a suggested retail price of $70.

Citadelle Gin Citadelle Gin Citadelle Gin released Jardin d’été, featuring flavors inspired by the gardens of Citadelle’s home Château de Bonbonnet. The gin is infused with whole lemon, melon flesh, yuzu zest and additional botanicals. Citadelle Jardin d’été (41.5% ABV) is available for a suggested retail price of $24.99 per 750ml bottle.

Wonderland Distilling Wonderland Distilling Muskegon-based Wonderland distillery released the limited-edition Cask Strength Blend of Straight Whiskeys following the successful launch of its first product: Blend of Straight Whiskeys. The whiskey ranges from 117-123 proof and less than 150 bottles from each batch will be released.

Agua Magica Agua Magica Agua Magica debuted with a limited, 2,000 bottle small-batch release of its mezcal. The bottle will retail for $65 at select retailers and on Drizly and Thirstie. Agua Magica donates 5% of yearly profits to five different family-run palenques to help them in certifying their own mezcal.

LALO LALO Eduardo “Lalo” González, the grandson of the founder of Don Julio Tequila, has debuted a new blanco tequila. LALO is made with only three ingredients: agave, well water, and a proprietary yeast used in Champagne which is added during fermentation. LALO (40% ABV) retails for $46 per 750ml bottle.

Shetland Distillery Shetland Distillery Shetland Reel has introduced Countdown Gin to mark the countdown to launch for the U.K.’s first ever vertical satellite, happening just miles from the distillery. Countdown Gin is blended with spices, citrus and juniper and is available at the distillery and retailers in the Shetland area for £30 for the 700ml bottle.

Bluecoat Gin Bluecoat Gin Designed to be mixed with soda water for convenient cocktailing, BlueCoat Gin’s latest offering is blended with dried tropical yuzu and whole black limes.

CÎROC CÎROC CÎROC released its Citrus Sunrise Summer Kit that includes one 750ml bottle of Summer Citrus vodka, a CÎROC beach towel and mini speaker, a reusable net bag, gold metal straws, two highball glasses, oranges and two 16 oz bottles of juice for $99.99 per box.

44º North 44º North Idaho-based distillery 44º North released Original Mountain Huckleberry Lemonade. This is the distillery’s first RTD offering made with Idaho distilled potato vodka, natural flavors and Rocky Mountain water. The gluten-free lemonade is packaged in 1.75L bottles (12% ABV) and available for a suggested retail price of $24.99.

Brody's Brody's Customizable ready-to-pour cocktail brand Brody’s debuted with a line of five vodka, rum and gin-based releases. The line includes Minted Mule, French 75, Air Mail, Black Orchid, and Touch of Grey, all available in 375ml bottles (16 – 25% ABV) which contain five servings. The products retail online and in the Philadelphia area for a suggested retail price of $14.99-$16.99 per bottle.

High West High West The latest limited release from High West’s Rendezvous Rye features custom New West, Meets Old West artwork by Ed Mell and marks the distillery’s flagship whiskey’s transition to a seasonal release. This season’s Rendezvous Rye features flavors of poached pear, bitter orange, ground ginger, lavender and wet sandalwood and is available for $69.99 per bottle.

Cutwater Spirits Cutwater Spirits San Diego-based distillery Cutwater Spirits entered the mezcal category with the limited release of Cutwater Mezcal (45% ABV) now available at select retailers.

Takamine Takamine Japanese brand Honkaku Spirits has launched Takamine in the U.S. An eight year-old, 100% barley koji-fermented whiskey from Shinozaki distillery, Takamine is distributed by Winebow and is available for a suggested retail price of $99 per 750mL bottle.

Still Austin Whiskey Co. Still Austin Whiskey Co. Still Austin Whiskey Co. launched its first limited-release Cask Strength Bourbon with 1,100 cases. The bourbon is released at barrel proof (59% ABV) and available for $65 for a 750ml bottle.