Test Your Might: G FUEL and Warner Bros. to Launch Mortal Kombat 11 Inspired Energy Drinks

NEW YORK – G FUEL has your back for your Round One Fight on Jan. 13, 2021, with new flavors inspired by the hit video game Mortal Kombat 11, called Scorpion Sting and Ice Shatter.

Developed in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, the Scorpion Sting and Ice Shatter flavors are based on iconic Mortal Kombat characters, Scorpion and Sub-Zero, and each fighter’s powerful special moves. While the last thing you want is to be on the receiving end of a Brutality from either of these deadly ninjas, these new G FUEL flavors will give you the extreme energy and focus that you need to protect Earthrealm and save all existence.

“We’re honored to team up with Warner Bros. and be a part of the epic 28-year Mortal Kombat franchise that wrote the playbook on fighting games,” said G FUEL founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. “G FUEL Scorpion Sting and Ice Shatter pay homage to these iconic special moves. We can’t wait for our fans to fuel their ‘Kombat’ with these new game-changing flavors.”

G FUEL Scorpion Sting and Ice Shatter will be available to buy for U.S. customers in powdered form in 40-serving tubs and limited-edition collectors boxes, which include one 40-serving tub and one 16 oz. shaker cup, at GFUEL.com on Jan. 13, 2021. Both new flavors will also be available for sale to customers in the U.S. in 16 oz. cans on G FUEL’s website on Feb. 10 and in select stores throughout the country in mid-February.

The G FUEL Scorpion Sting and Ice Shatter tub energy formula is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. A single serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine. A single 16 oz. can of G FUEL Scorpion Sting and Ice Shatter has zero calories and contains 300 mg of caffeine. Both the tub and can energy formulas contain proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes.

In celebration of this collaboration, G FUEL is hosting a G FUEL Energy Games: All Stars invitational event (featuring G FUEL and top Mortal Kombat 11 players) on Jan. 22, 2021, and a G FUEL Energy Games: Mortal Kombat 11 online tournament (open to legal residents in the U.S. who are 18 years of age or older) from Jan. 23 – 24, 2021 at twitch.tv/gfuelenergy.

Are you ready to Test Your Might and achieve that Flawless Victory you so rightfully deserve? First, you must vote for Scorpion or Sub-Zero — and sign up for our ultimate G FUEL x Mortal Kombat Sweepstakes that runs from Dec. 23, 2020 – Jan. 23, 2021 — at gfuel.com/pages/mortal-kombat. You can also sign up to be notified when our soul-crushing G FUEL Scorpion Sting and Ice Shatter are available to buy.

One Grand Prize winner of the sweepstakes will receive the following:

One G FUEL Mini Fridge

One 12-pack of Scorpion Sting G FUEL Cans

One 12-pack of Ice Shatter G FUEL Cans

One Scorpion Sting G FUEL Collectors Box

One Ice Shatter G FUEL Collectors Box

One G FUEL Flag

One Xbox Series X

One digital copy of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate for Xbox Series X

10 Runners-up will receive the following:

One G FUEL Collectors Box of the character you voted for

One 4-pack of G FUEL Cans of the character you voted for

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Starts 12/23/20 and ends 1/13/21. Official Rules available at https://gfuel.com/pages/mortal-kombat-sweepstakes. Open to legal residents of the continental US and DC, at least 18+ or age of majority, whichever is greater. Void where prohibited. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Twitter, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, Mortal Kombat or Warner Brothers Consumer Products.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is available now and offers the definitive Mortal Kombat 11 experience with the addition of Kombat Pack 2 featuring new playable fighters – Rain, Mileena and Rambo – along with the previously released Mortal Kombat 11 main game, Kombat Pack 1 and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion. To learn more about Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, visit MortalKombat.com.

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, a hydration formula, and edible energy crystals, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 220,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 865 million followers, G FUEL maintains the industry’s largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros./WarnerMedia Consumer Products extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division’s successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

Mortal Kombat 11© 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Developed by NetherRealm. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Mortal Kombat, the dragon logo, NetherRealm Studios, NetherRealm logo and all related characters and elements are trademarks of and © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s20)

For More Information:

https://gfuel.com/pages/mortal-kombat