The Perfect Purée Of Napa Valley Releases Limited Edition Mango Passion Fruit

Napa Valley, Calif. — The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley introduces the NEW limited edition seasonal blend Mango Passion Fruit, offering restaurant and bar professionals an exciting new option for summer mixing. Available for purchase online or through local distributors beginning on July 13th.

Mango Passion Fruit is the embodiment of tropical vibes. With alluring floral mango notes and tart passion fruit juice, this limited edition seasonal blend is expertly balanced for island-inspired beverages, desserts and savory dishes.

“We’re excited to announce the availability of our new limited edition seasonal blend,” says Michele Lex, president and CMO of The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley. “Mango Passion Fruit is the perfect addition to summery confections, drinks and savory sauces and a versatile and delicious way to bring island flavor to warm weather menus.”

The breezy new blend will be available starting July 13 while supplies last via distributors and online at perfectpuree.com.

Tiki

By: Manny Hinojosa, Mixologist

1 oz. Bacardi Superior

1/2 oz. Orange Curaçao

1/2 oz. Bacardi Black

1 oz. The Perfect Purée Mango Passion Fruit blend, thawed

1 oz. simple syrup

3/4 oz. lime juice

2 dashes, bitters

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake. Strain, serve on the rocks, and garnish with lemon.

Mango Passion Margarita

By: Manny Hinojosa, Mixologist

1 1/2 oz. Tequila Cazadores Blanco

1 oz. The Perfect Purée Mango Passion Fruit blend, thawed

1 oz. lime juice 1 1/2 oz. simple syrup

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake. Strain and serve on the rocks with a Mexican chili salt rim and a lemon slice.

Tropical Lemonade

By: Manny Hinojosa, Mixologist

1 oz. The Perfect Purée Mango Passion Fruit blend, thawed

6 oz. lemonade

Combine all ingredients in a tall glass over ice. Stir to combine and garnish with lime slices.

About The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley

The company’s line-up of fruit purées, specialties and blends features 30-plus premium flavors, ranging from pantry staples raspberry, strawberry and banana to the tropical lychee, passion fruit and pink guava. The fruits are harvested at the peak of season, puréed and packed frozen to maintain optimal freshness, flavor and color no matter what the season. As the leading U.S. producer of premium fruit purées, The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley is revered in restaurants, hotels, bars, bakeries and catering kitchens for the just-picked taste and unmatched consistency of its products.

All flavors can be frozen for up to 24 months from date of manufacture. When thawed, the purées, concentrates and specialties last 7-10 days in the refrigerator, and blends for 21 days.

