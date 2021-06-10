Veteran Food And Beverage Industry Executive Joins Phocus

LOUISVILLE, K.Y. — Phocus, the natural energy-providing sparkling water, announced that Sean A. Muldoon has joined the company as Chief Supply Chain & Quality Control Officer. In this role, Sean will join the executive team and primarily be responsible for overseeing the supply chain network and quality assurance.

“I have always been attracted to highly differentiated, quality-oriented brands so I am very excited to be joining the Phocus team” Muldoon said. “Phocus has become nationally recognized as first to market in the caffeinated sparkling water category and I am really looking forward to working with Todd and the team to optimize the product offering and streamline the supply chain to help Phocus drive growth” Muldoon added.

Muldoon brings extensive experience to the executive leadership team with a 20-year career at Papa John’s International, Inc., most recently as the Chief Ingredient Officer. At Papa John’s he managed similar responsibilites, as well as the company’s beverage supplier programs globally across 45 countries.

“It’s a huge benefit to have someone with Sean’s senior level experience around product quality and supply chains join the Phocus team,” said Todd Creek, Chief Executive Officer. “Sean played a vital role in building Papa John’s into a global brand and I am confident he will use those same skills to help Phocus reach its national growth plans.”

Established in 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky, Phocus is the first-of-its-kind premium sparkling water containing caffeine from tea. Infused with the naturally occurring, mood boosPng amino acid L-theanine, it is specially formulated to provide an even, smooth release of energy. Phocus contains zero calories, sugars, sodium, or sweeteners, as part of its commitment to keeping drinkers fueled and focused with nothing bad so they can ‘phocus’ on the good. Phocus is currently available nationwide in Cola, Grapefruit, Blood Orange, Yuzu & Lime, Cucumber, Peach, Cherry Cola, Root Beer, and Natural flavors.

