Vitamin Energy Launches First Responders 1:1 Giveback Program

WILMINGTON, Del. — Vitamin Energy, the most convenient way to nourish your body with vitamins while boosting your energy for up to 7+ hours, is proud to announce that effective immediately, every purchase made provides a one-for-one Vitamin Energy grant to provide first responders throughout the country with Vitamin Energy shots; keeping them nourished and energized throughout their days of service.

Every year thousands of firefighters, police officers, and emergency medical personnel work long hours and risk their lives to protect us. That’s why Vitamin Energy is proud to support the work of our First Responders.

“I am extremely excited that Vitamin Energy has chosen such a wonderful way to support our first responders,” said Risé Meguiar, Chief Executive Officer at Vitamin Energy. “By supporting our nation’s first responders with Vitamin Energy shots, we are helping to keep them energized during their arduous work schedules while providing health benefits. The sacrifices they make for us each and every day is remarkable, and this is our way of letting them know we see and recognize their hard work and sacrifice.”

Vitamin Energy is currently the world’s fastest growing energy shot brand due to the company’s unique focus of promoting overall well-being and nutrition, in addition to fueling energy. The sugar and carb-free proprietary blend of vitamins in each shot of Vitamin Energy is precisely designed to support a specific health function, from immune support to recovery. For this reason, the company is attracting new customers, including women, to the traditionally male market segment.

“Because we are experiencing such extraordinary growth, we felt that it was vital that we convert those surging sales into meaningful outcomes. This is why we chose to support our first responders throughout the country with every single purchase made of Vitamin Energy,” explains Molly Jacobson, Director of Communications at Vitamin Energy.

Current Vitamin Energy Brands:

IMMUNE+

The Vitamin Energy Immune Shot is packed with 100 percent DV of Vitamin C to support immune health and an extra strength energy formula to provide a powerful energy boost that lasts up to 7+ hours with no sugar crash later.

FOCUS+

The Vitamin Energy Focus Shot is packed with COQ10 and BCAAs to support brain health, as well as an extra strength energy formula to provide a powerful energy boost that lasts up to 7+ hours with no sugar crash later.

B12 14,000%

The Vitamin Energy B12 14,000% Shot is packed with B3, B6 and B12 to maintain a healthy immunie and fight free radicals with an extra strength energy formula to provide a powerful energy boost that lasts up to 7+ hours with no sugar crash later.

WORKOUT+

The Vitamin Energy Workout+ Shot is packed with Beta Alanine along with L-Arginine for better pumps and an extra strength energy formula to provide a powerful energy boost that lasts up to 7+ hours with no sugar crash later.

MOOD+

The Vitamin Energy Mood Shot is packed with 5-HTP, Rhodiola Rosea and Passionfruit to support a positive mood and an extra strength energy formula to provide a powerful energy boost that lasts up to 7+ hours with no sugar crash later.

IMMUNE+ Cocktail

The Vitamin Energy Immune+ Cocktail provides a powerful immune healthy boost with an assortment of vitamins to support your immune system while giving you energy and focus that works for up to 7+ hours with no sugar crash later.

VITAMIN D+

The Vitamin Energy VITAMIN D+ Shot is packed with vitamins to support bone, muscle and immune health, plus an extra strength energy formula to provide a powerful energy boost that lasts up to 7+ hours with no sugar crash later.

About Vitamin Energy

Vitamin Energy is the most convenient way to nourish your body with vitamins while boosting your energy levels for up to 7+ hours with no sugar crash later. Every shot of VitaminEnergy is super infused vitamins that combines a powerful energy formula.

There is a Vitamin Energy shot to fit every lifestyle: IMMUNE+, FOCUS+, B12 14,000%, WORKOUT+, MOOD+, IMMUNE+ Cocktail and VITAMIN D+.

