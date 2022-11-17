Ablis Launches Higher Potency For CBD Beverages

Ablis CBD, the first craft CBD beverage company by and for athletes, announced it will be increasing the potency of its CBD beverages and shooters in all drinks. Doubling the CBD isolate in every beverage means even more functionality for Ablis CBD drinks without changing its signature flavors.

Father and son duo Jim and Max Bendis founded Ablis CBD in 2014 to blend Jim’s love of craft beverages with his son’s passion for functional ingredients. Ablis CBD handcrafts all beverages and topicals in Bend, Oregon, an outdoor enthusiast’s mecca that serves as the inspiration behind its functional infusions for active outdoor lifestyles.

A CBD brand uniquely suited to supporting an active lifestyle with its on-the-go style CBD muscle rubs and MCT oil squeeze packs, Ablis CBD products are fun and easy to consume. Delighting single users and wholesale buyers alike, the difference is in the quality of the product for co-founder Max Bendis.

“We created the first CBD infusions using the same high quality, all-natural ingredients we’ve built our reputation on,” says Bendis. “Today, customers all over the country use our CBD drinks and infusions, muscle rub, and tinctures to elevate their active lifestyles.”

All Ablis products are free of THC and made exclusively from 100% pure hemp CBD isolate. Additionally, Ablis CBD infusions and beverages are third-party tested for potency and safety.

Exciting potency changes ahead for Ablis CBD products include all bold beverage flavors: strawberry mojito, cranberry blood orange, and lemon ginger. CBD content is increasing from 25 mgs to 50mgs per can by 2023.

CBD shots in all flavors will increase from 10 mgs to 25 mgs of pure hemp CBD. All Ablis CBD sparkling drinks will include 50 mgs of CBD by the summer of 2023. Muscle rub and MCT oil squeeze packs are also expected to get a boost by the end of this year.

About Ablis

Ablis is the Pacific Northwest’s premier craft CBD beverage company. Founded by athletes, for athletes, Ablis CBD beverages, concentrates, and topicals fit seamlessly into any active lifestyle.

For More Information:

https://abliscbd.com/