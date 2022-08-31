Four Sigmatic Launches At Walmart

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Four Sigmatic, the functional coffee pioneer known for upgrading everyday essentials with nutrient-dense ingredients, announces the launch of its popular functional coffee SKUs as well as an exclusive Think High Caffeine Coffee Pods at select Walmart stores nationwide.

This builds on Walmart’s momentum in expanding its functional product offering and comes at critical time as grocery prices rise and consumers seek out more efficient and budget-friendly options for their health and well-being. Four Sigmatic functional coffee is a cost-effective way to get premium coffee and supplements – that shoppers may typically purchase separately — all in one product.

Four Sigmatic will offer four coffee varieties in store, each with specific health benefits:

Think Ground Coffee to support mental focus

Perform Ground Coffee to support productivity

Think Coffee Pods to support focus in a convenient single serve format

Think High Caffeine Coffee Pods to boost energy and support focus

These blends consist of organic fair-trade Arabica coffee beans infused with Lion’s Mane and Chaga functional mushrooms, well-researched and proven to deliver mental focus benefits. They provide a complete artisanal coffee experience with the same great taste coffee lovers crave.

“We’ve found a way to improve people’s daily routines and their mental well-being with one of the most fundamental moments of their day, their morning coffee,” said Tero Isokauppila, Founder and CEO of Four Sigmatic. “Now, with Walmart’s help, more people will have access to the highest quality coffee that also can help support their health, both mental and physical.”

With the addition of Walmart, Four Sigmatic is now sold in over 7,000 stores, including Walmart, Whole Foods, Target, Sprouts, Wegmans, HEB, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Amazon, Thrive Market, and more. Four Sigmatic products are also available in over 65 countries worldwide.

About Four Sigmatic

Four Sigmatic is a functional foods company on a mission to make the world’s most studied and nutrient-dense ingredients more delicious and easier to consume. By using science, technology and the natural powers of functional mushrooms, Four Sigmatic helps people upgrade their daily routines so they can handle the constant demands of modern living. The company created crash-free coffee, almost unbelievable plant protein, and other elevated essentials using rigorously tested mushrooms to deliver mental and physical benefits in a safe, authentic, and delicious way.

For More Information:

https://us.foursigmatic.com/