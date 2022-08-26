G.O.A.T. Fuel Announces Expansion Into Publix Stores in South Florida

G.O.A.T. Fuel, the health-forward energy drink from Pro Football Hall of Famer and renowned NFL G.O.A.T. Jerry Rice, has announced expansion into Publix locations across South Florida. The distribution expansion is the latest news to come from the first Black-owned energy drink available nationwide and signifies continued growth for the beverage company, which is known for its proprietary blend of cordyceps mushrooms, natural caffeine, green tea, BCAAs, 10 essential vitamins, zero sugar, and zero preservatives. The chain will retail four flavors — Blueberry Lemonade, Tropical Berry, Peach Pineapple, and Pink Candy, in single-serve 12-oz cans. The expansion sees G.O.A.T. Fuel now available in almost 600 Publix stores across Florida, including 60 stores in Miami. Earlier this year, G.O.A.T. Fuel announced expansion into Target stores across Florida, California, Texas, and Mississippi.

G.O.A.T. Fuel celebrated the distribution expansion with a Publix in-store appearance by famed Miami Heat Guard Tyler Herro. G.O.A.T. Fuel’s first NBA ambassador signed autographs and took photos with fans. Herro, who is referred to by fans as “Baby G.O.A.T.” due to his young age, relentless work ethic and fearless confidence, embodies the G.O.A.T. Fuel mentality to be great. As the first ambassador for the brand, Herro joins NFL great Rice in support of the health-forward energy drink designed to improve focus, performance, and recovery for athletes and beverage enthusiasts alike.

About G.O.A.T. Fuel

G.O.A.T. Fuel (“greatest of all time”) was created by NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, his daughter Jaqui Rice Gold, and Trevion Gold. It is a lifestyle brand focused on bringing health-forward products and a G.O.A.T. mindset to consumers. We believe the term G.O.A.T. shouldn’t be reserved just for athletes, but anyone striving to be great. Our energy drink has a proprietary blend of cordyceps mushrooms, 200 mg of natural caffeine, green tea with EGCG, ginger, amino acids and 10 essential vitamins.

