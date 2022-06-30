Groundwork Coffee Receives B Corp Certification

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Groundwork Coffee, one of the leading organic coffee roasters in the U.S., is proud to share that their mission-driven ways are now supported by the distinguished B Corp certification. B Corp Certification is for businesses what organic is to food products: a promise that a company is doing business in a way that meets rigorous standards of verified performance, transparency, and accountability.

“At Groundwork, our mission is to source and share exceptional organic coffee that inspires people to work hard, dream big, and impact the world,” says Jessica Smith, Vice President of Marketing. “It’s a goal that has been part of Groundwork since we opened the Venice Beach café in 1990, and one that has come to fruition in the best way possible with our new Certified B Corp status.”

Part of how Groundwork reached B Corp status is by offering only Certified Organic coffee that is ethically sourced. Through methods like direct trade farming practices and funding revolving credit lines, Groundwork ensures farmers have livable wages that make a difference for their families. They also support organizations like the Rainforest Alliance and UTZ, which ensure business is done fairly in countries where their beans are sourced. From the start, Groundwork has cared deeply about supporting all contributors to your morning cup of coffee, from the farmers, exporters and truckers to the warehouse workers, roasters, and baristas. It’s a global effort.

“The team at Groundwork believes that coffee is a perfect platform for community building and that coffee can bring people together in a powerful way that sparks joy and offers a shared experience,” says Eddy Cola, CEO. “I’m deeply proud of what we’ve achieved and know that our team is up to the challenge to deliver on the B Corp commitments, year after year, to ensure Groundwork operates in a way that serves our people, our partners, our planet and our customers in the best way.”

Groundwork is also on the forefront of the Regenerative Organic Certified™ certification and will be one of the first California-based coffee companies to offer this revolutionary new certification for food, textiles, and personal care ingredients. ROC™ farms and products meet the highest standards in the world for soil health, animal welfare, and farmworker fairness. Groundwork will release their first ROC coffee next month on GroundworkCoffee.com. It is another example of Groundwork’s commitment to the highest standards of farming and sourcing that protect both people and the planet.

Check out Groundwork’s “Put in the Work Report” for more information on how Groundwork is achieving the best results by caring for their people, their planet and their partners.

About Groundwork Coffee Co.

In 1990, Groundwork opened its doors in Venice Beach, CA, with a small-batch roaster and a big mission: to source and share the very best organic coffee we could find. Now, 30 years later — thanks to the neighbors and friends we’ve been fortunate enough to serve — we have new cafés opening all along the West Coast, a growing line of cold brew coffees, and two very busy roasting facilities in Los Angeles and Portland. Our sustainable, relationship-based, organic coffee sourcing continues to set an industry standard, as does our solar-powered, low-emissions roasting technology. We’ve also been profoundly lucky to see the development of dozens of new organic coffee farms around the world and are proud to continue sharing their exceptional coffees with our community.

