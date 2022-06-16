Haus Rolls Out Nationwide Distribution in 24 States

HEALDSBURG, Calif.— Haus announces its nationwide market expansion, including a 19 states deal with Winebow, after three years of historic direct-to-consumer growth. The first spirits brand to launch exclusively online, Haus continues to innovate in a tightly regulated industry, as it hits shelves in bars, restaurants and retailers from coast to coast.

After its launch in 2019, Haus quickly tallied eight figures in online revenue – a volume of e-commerce sales unseen in the liquor industry. This, plus its direct access to customer data, made unlocking distribution to 24 states in a single year possible. Today, the low-ABV, better-for-you spirits brand continues to gain favor with millennials looking for refreshing, healthier drinking alternatives to traditional alcohol.

“Getting national distribution has historically been impossible for independent liquor brands. So we used the internet to prove to distributors that we were making something people want,” said Helena Hambrecht, Haus CEO. “Because we have already built the brand and know our customer, it helps distributors know where to focus their resources. National distribution is not just possible for us; it’s comparatively easy.”

Haus also announces Selena Donovan as its head of trade marketing. An industry veteran, formerly at Grey Goose, Donovan is showing distributors how working with Haus, the pioneer of alcohol e-commerce, is an entirely different experience than working with the alcohol corporations of her past.

“One of the most exciting things at Haus is the way we were able to innovate even the most antiquated pieces of the industry – like target accounts and sales strategies – using DTC data,” said Selena Donovan of Haus. “We were able to paint a picture of how Haus will perform market to market before ever selling in wholesale. It’s also exciting to watch buyers say, ‘This is like nothing I’ve ever tried before.’ It really validates the unique sub-category that we are creating in the aperitif sector of the beverage industry.”

With plans to further expand based on customer demand, Haus – available for wholesale in Pomegranate Rosemary, Citrus Flower, Rose Rosé, Grapefruit Jalapeño and Lemon Lavender – is also partnering with WeStock, a Silicon Valley startup that allows customers to request products at retailers in their area

About Haus

Haus, a modern apéritif brand, is reimagining the spirits industry by updating a landscape filled with questionable ingredients, too much alcohol, outdated aesthetics and too many hangovers. Alcohol can be different. Like the best foods, Haus is made with ingredients from organic farms, not factories, and created naturally with the highest quality fruits, herbs and botanicals. Each bottle is blended in Sonoma County and has the flavor complexity of a cocktail, but is low ABV. Haus is available in nine flavors direct-to-consumer online and at retailers across the nation.

For More Information:

https://drink.haus/