Introducing Joie Energy Drinks

PORTLAND, Ore.— PNW Beverage Co, a clean label beverage company focused on quality, announced the launch of their potent and all-natural energy drink—meet Joie Energy Drinks! What makes Joie Energy different? How about an entirely all-natural energy drink, produced by a team who takes pride in sourcing all its ingredients at the highest quality available including its sustainable and BPA Free 12oz sleek cans. Joie Energy delivers a balanced powerful jolt of energy with 212mg of natural caffeine from top shelf coffee beans, paired with 104mg of L-Theanine; the combined power of these two ingredients having been scientifically proven to provide a balanced and sustained heightened energy not found in any other energy drink on the market today. Unlike most energy drinks loaded with sugar, artificial sweeteners like sucralose, and artificial preservatives like sodium benzoate or potassium sorbate, Joie Energy is sweetened with a small amount of Pure Natural Stevia Extract and Natural Sumatran Pineapple Nectar and pasteurized without a single harmful preservative. This is no coincidence — our formulation and production team went the extra mile to ensure every ingredient added health benefits, resulting in a product packed full of all the good without any of the bad. Additionally, a Joie Energy Drink contains an impressive panel of vitamins including 100% of your B Vitamins, Vitamin C, and Vitamin E.

It’s time to switch to an all-natural energy drink which will power you through your day without the crash or jitters of other high impact energy drinks! Joie Energy Drinks come in 3 refreshing and delicious flavors: Lime Raspberry, Lemon Ginger, and Blood Orange Passion. Each drink contains only 6 grams of sugar (from the Pineapple Nectar) and only 35 calories.

PNW Beverage Co ran its initial 3 lines of Joie Energy Drinks late in July 2022, co-packed locally in Portland, Oregon at Swift Cider. All products are currently being sold at all Market of Choice Stores, many small convenience stores around the Portland-Salem-Keizer area, the Sunriver stores and Ultra life cafe in Newport Oregon, and online with a free shipping and free local delivery promotion.

https://www.joieenergy.com/