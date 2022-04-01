Kerry Completes Acquisition of Branded Botanical Extract Company Natreon

Naas, Ireland–Kerry, the world’s leading taste and nutrition company, has announced it has completed the acquisition of U.S.-based Natreon, Inc., a leading supplier of branded Ayurvedic botanical ingredients.

Natreon supplies branded and scientifically studied and tested Ayurvedic extracts to the dietary supplement and functional food and beverage industries across the globe. The acquisition significantly expands Kerry’s leadership position and ProActive Health portfolio of science-backed branded ingredients, furthering the company’s technology growth. The branded ingredients in Natreon’s portfolio are protected by a wide range of U.S. and foreign patents and supported by a total of 52 clinical studies which support the efficacy of their health benefits. Natreon’s portfolio consists of the following:

Sensoril–Ashwagandha extract for cognitive health benefits including stress, anxiety, and sleep.

PrimaVie–Shilajit extract for sports nutrition and healthy aging.

Capros– Amla extract for cardiovascular support.

Crominex–Chromium complex for diabetes.

Ayuflex–Terminalia chebula extract for bone and joint health benefits.

Ayuric–Terminalia bellirica extract for uric acid health.

The ingredients will be integrated into Kerry’s ProActive Health portfolio and leveraged by Kerry’s broad customer base. They will be supported by Kerry’s global application and R&D network, including continued investment in the science and clinical evidence supporting the brands.

Commenting on the acquisition, Gerry Behan, President and CEO Taste & Nutrition at Kerry Group, said: “Consumers are increasingly looking for nutritional benefits when purchasing food and drink, with recent proprietary consumer research from Kerry stating that 42% of U.S. consumers are more likely to purchase a product which is backed by research or scientific data.”

“Ayurveda is one of the world’s oldest holistic and alternative wellness practices with historical roots in India. Today, we see growing use of ayurvedic and botanical ingredients which are trending in functional foods and beverages for their ability to deliver stress, cognitive, and energy benefits, for example. Our acquisition of Natreon allows us to participate in this dynamic market with on-trend and science-backed Ayurvedic ingredients, including the well-known Sensoril® Ashwagandha brand.”

“This acquisition will allow us to deliver health benefits substantiated by clinical research to a greater number of consumers, ultimately supporting our ambition to reach over two billion people with sustainable nutrition solutions by 2030. We are delighted to welcome the Natreon team to Kerry,” concluded Mr Behan.

Kerry has been building a leading position in science-backed functional ingredients within its ProActive Health portfolio for the past several years, most recently with the acquisition of Spain- based company Biosearch Life in 2021.

Headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, U.S., Natreon has 34 employees and operates three facilities, a head office located in New Jersey, a R&D facility located in India and manufacturing site in Nepal.

About Kerry Group

Kerry is the world’s leading taste and nutrition partner for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical markets. We innovate with our customers to create great tasting products, with improved nutrition and functionality, while ensuring better impact for the planet. Our leading consumer insights, global RD&A team of 1,100+ food scientists and extensive global footprint enable us to solve our customers complex challenges with differentiated solutions. At Kerry, we are driven to be our customers’ most valued partner, creating a world of sustainable nutrition, and will reach over 2 billion consumers with sustainable nutrition solutions by 2030.

About Natreon

Natreon, Inc. was created in 1998 in response to a growing interest in scientifically studied Ayurvedic products. With global headquarters located in New Jersey and a state-of-the-art R&D facility in Kolkata, India, we serve a wide array of customer needs. Since our origins, we have been focused on researching, developing and marketing Ayurveda-based active ingredients, backed by extensive clinical and pre-clinical research, safety studies, a high degree of purity, robust standardization, and developing intellectual property for the benefit of ourselves and our customers.

For More Information:

https://www.kerry.com/na-en/