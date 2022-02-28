Kids Drink Brand Starryside Announces First Product Launch with Star Water

BOULDER, Colo. – Starryside Co. today announced the launch of their first product, Star Water. Star Water is an organic, immunity-boosting beverage for kids with three first flavors: Rockin’ Root Beer, Beachy Peachy Strawberry, and Magical Mango Pineapple. All three products are fortified with vitamins C, D, and Zinc to support immunity, and contain 0 grams of sugar, 0 calories, and 0% juice. Finally, a better for you kids drink with all the flavor, function, and fun that moms and kids crave.

Inspired by Sir Ken Robinson’s most-watched Ted Talk and best-selling books, co-founders and moms, Liz Seelye and Erin Fasano, are on a mission to save kids’ creativity. They believe part of what’s causing the creativity crisis is old thinking in what kids drink. When kids are hydrated and healthy, they have better concentration and imagination, so Starryside is bringing more inspired drinks to level up the lunchbox.

“The kids aisle looks the same as it did 30 years ago,” says Liz Seelye, Co-Founder of Starryside. “It’s still full of sugary juice in non-recyclable boxes!” The duo knew they could make a change given their combined 30+ years in food and beverage brand strategy and innovation experience.

After conducting insights research with parents and kids, the duo partnered with a friend, fellow parent and Ben & Jerry’s flavor guru to dream up amazing flavors. “We learned many parents have left the kids’ drink aisle and are sharing their flavored water with kids. Kids love feeling grown up drinking cans, but can never finish them, so we made Star Water in smaller cans for their tiny hands.” says Erin Fasano, Co-Founder of Starryside Co. And so, Star Water was born:

Bright, bold, fun flavors

Zero sugar, calories or juice

Organic, non-GMO and gluten-free

Fortified with vitamins and minerals

Adventure-ready, recyclable packaging

About Starryside Co.

Creativity isn’t taught. It lives within each of us. When kids’ creativity is nurtured, they can explore, dream and discover unique talents to share their sparkle with the world. But too often, creativity is boxed, stifled or snuffed out.

We want to change that to help kids stay creative.

That’s why we started Starryside, a new natural food and beverage brand that strives to quench curiosity and feed innovation. With fellow parents and kids, we’re dreaming up drinks and snacks that encourage more imaginative, entrepreneurial thinking.

When you look on the sunny side, you see what’s positive. When you look on the Starryside, you see what’s possible. We can’t thank you enough for joining our mission and hope you’ll join us to look – and live – on the Starryside.

