LEVIA Cannabis Infused Seltzer Relaunches Pomegranate Punch

LEVIA, a top selling cannabis-infused seltzer, takes winter by storm with the launch of its latest limited-edition flavor, Pomegranate Punch. Back by popular demand, the 2021 winter limited-edition is making a comeback, hitting shelves throughout Massachusetts this week.

The fan favorite Pomegranate Punch experience consists of a hybrid cannabis blend keeping consumers uplifted and social – in a familiar, refreshing flavor. The limited-run seltzer features reimagined, original artwork from Dean McKeever (“Keever”), a local Massachusetts illustrator specializing in craft beverage can design. Keever’s design prominently features a snowy landscape featuring a snowman and homes draped with blues, whites, and pinks to depict a chilling, winter night.

“When we first introduced the series of seasonal products last year, the consumers gravitated towards the winter flavor,” says Troy Brosnan, Co-Founder of LEVIA. “In a continuous effort to provide our consumers with products they desire, we decided to bring back the flavor, with a reinvented look – giving them something to sip on this holiday season.”

Along with LEVIA’S other products, which include cannabis-infused seltzers and water-soluble tinctures, the flavors of the Pomegranate Punch will elevate a consumers experience with a fast and predictable onset of effects, which typically begin within 15-20 minutes. LEVIA’s products are made in Georgetown, Massachusetts and are crafted with the finest locally sourced buds and simple all-natural ingredients. Each 12 ounce can of seltzer contains 5mg THC, zero calories, and zero sugar.

LEVIA’s Pomegranate Punch will be available beginning the week of November 14, 2022. All LEVIA seltzers can be found in over 150 licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Massachusetts, sold individually at MSRP of $7.00. LEVIA’s water soluble tinctures are available in select retailers in Massachusetts, Arizona, Florida, and Nevada.

About LEVIA

After years of research, LEVIA unlocked the secret to crisp and refreshing cannabis-infused drinks and water-soluble tinctures that offer flexible dosing. Since then, LEVIA has created the best tasting cannabis-infused seltzers and water-soluble cannabis tinctures. LEVIA’s variety of products are rooted in simple, all-natural ingredients and aim to elevate experiences with a fast and predictable onset of effects from THC in cannabis. Ever since LEVIA’s creation, the days are lively, the nights are chill, and spirits are buoyed for friends and family alike.

For More Information:

https://levia.buzz