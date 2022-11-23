!MPROV Signs Distribution Agreement with Classic Beverage of San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Non-Alcoholic canned cocktail producer, Improv Beverages, has partnered with Classic Beverage of San Diego to facilitate distribution of their debut product line, !MPROV Booze-Free Cocktails.

Improv Beverages was founded by alcohol beverage industry veterans James Murray and Alex Brooks to provide the ever-growing population of mindful drinkers with full-flavored non-alcoholic canned cocktails that taste like the real deal. “We’re innovators at heart and the Adult Non-Alc category is ripe for innovation, it feels a lot like craft beer did in the early 2000’s. The evolution of the drinking occasion has given us the opportunity to take years of experience tinkering with beverage flavors and apply them to an explosive segment to create non-alcoholic cocktails that look, taste and smell like their alcoholic counterparts” said James Murray, Co-Founder and COO of Improv Beverages.

Since launching !MPROV Booze-Free Cocktails in July of 2022 !MPROV has been self-distributed to more than 60 local retailers in San Diego County. “We’re humbled by the response to !MPROV in our home market of San Diego. From the retailers that have been open-minded to this new category to !MPROV fans that have helped build this growing community we have a lot to be grateful for.” said Alex Brooks, Co-Founder and CEO of Improv Beverages. Given the growing demand for the brand, investments by major retailers into the category, and an anticipated “Dry January” rush, Improv Beverages began evaluating distribution partners to facilitate their growth. “Selecting a distributor in San Diego is an incredible challenge given the number of high-quality houses in our beverage rich community. We’ve worked with the team at Classic Beverage over our years in alcohol beverage and are confident that they are the right partner to support !MPROV’s growth in our home market. Their experience supporting the growth of the Athletic Non-Alcoholic Beer portfolio, a brand we greatly admire, was further validation that the team at Classic was the right partner for us” Brooks explained.

“There’s no denying that the Adult Non-Alc category is here to stay and we’re bullish on !MPROV as the brand to take it to the next level. James and Alex have been around this industry for a long time and have led brands at the top of our book in the past. We’re excited to partner with them again with a brand that nicely rounds out our Adult Non-Alc offering.” commented James Pantos, Vice President of Classic Beverage of San Diego.

About Improv Beverages

Improv Beverages launched !MPROV Booze-Free Cocktails in July of 2022, with the mission to provide a convenient, flexible cocktail experience for consumers seeking a high quality, non-alcoholic beverage or a superior mixer for their favorite spirit. !MPROV strives to enable consumers freedom to have fun whether they’re drinking alcohol that day or not. You can find !MPROV Booze-Free Cocktails at your favorite retailers throughout San Diego County.

About Classic Beverage of San Diego

Established in 1986, Classic Beverage expanded into the San Diego market in 2021 with the acquisition of Craft Beer Guild. Classic Beverage of San Diego distributes a broad selection of domestic and imported brands, craft beers and specialty drinks across San Diego County. Built on a tradition of quality service, profound marketing insights and a strong sense of community Classic Beverage of San Diego prides itself as an effective partner to suppliers and retailers alike.

For More Information:

https://linktr.ee/improvcocktails