Red Bull Brings Back Coconut Edition Sugarfree

SANTA MONICA, Calif.— Due to the popularity of the Red Bull Coconut Edition Sugarfree, Red Bull today announces that the zero-sugar taste is back for a limited time.

Delivering the wings of Red Bull Energy Drink with the taste of exotic coconut and berries with zero sugar, Red Bull Coconut Edition Sugarfree can be enjoyed on its own or in a seasonal summer mocktail with friends.

Red Bull Coconut Edition Sugarfree is available in the signature 8.4 fl oz cans for a limited-time in singles and a 12-pack at Target, a 12-pack at Amazon, 4-pack at Walgreens and in a limited edition Sugarfree variety pack alongside Red Bull Sugarfree and Red Bull Zero at Kroger.

About Red Bull

Red Bull Energy Drink is available in over 172 countries worldwide and more than 9.8 billion cans of Red Bull were consumed last year, more than 3.7 billion of those in the U.S. alone. Red Bull Energy Drink’s signature 8.4 fl oz contains 80 mg of caffeine, about the same amount as in a home-brewed cup of coffee. For more information, visit energydrink-us.redbull.com.

For More Information:

https://www.redbull.com/us-en/