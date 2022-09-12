Sans by Taejin Beverage Partners with Botrista for Distribution Across California and Beyond

Sans by Taejin Beverage Inc and Botrista Technology, Inc., innovative market leader in craft beverage automated dispensary, signed partnership to launch first Asian-inspired alcohol-alternative beverage created by Kevin Kreiderfrom Netflix hit series, Bling Empire. In addition to Sans’ slim 12-oz cans, 2 new flavors will be served over the tap at multiple outlets from the new Botrista DrinkBots:

Dragon Ginger: inspired by the Thai culture of strength and endurance

Ginseng Apple Guava: inspired by the Korean culture of honor and humility

“I met Sean and I discovered that we share many common aspirations, including inspiring Asian-Americans for more inclusive representation and uplift. When he learned about Sans by Taejin Beverage Inc, we decided to explore a partnership,” explained Kevin. “Having experienced Botrista Technology, Inc. impressive offerings and seen their fast-expanding operations, we decided on the spot that a partnership is perfect to accomplish our mutual personal and business goals.”

“We are very excited to partner with Sans by Taejin Beverage Inc and Kevin Kreider on this venture. We believe this is a great business and social opportunity to showcase Botrista as well as Sans across California and the US,” commented Sean Hsu, CEO of Botrista Technology, Inc.. “Both Botrista and Sans are innovative products with broad appeal, fulfilling a huge market need. We have every confidence that this partnership, together with Kevin and his brand, will create an impressive following and fulfilling our combined mission of representation, sustainability, and a healthy lifestyle.”

Sans will host a pre-launch at the massively popular event FoodieLand Night Market on September 23 in San Mateo, CA with Drunken Dumpling. Official launch will cover select outlets in the Bay Area, gradually increasing to across California and ultimately over 100+ outlets across the US.

For More Information:

https://www.doyousans.com/