Southern California SuperFood Company Sol-ti Announces ENERGY+ SuperShot

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Sol-ti, a leading manufacturer of organic, glass-bottled, Living Beverages, announced the launch of ENERGY+ SuperShot – the latest in its SuperShot Line. SuperEnergy organic caffeine from raw green coffee beans and SuperFoods L-Theanine and Vitamin B12 are key ingredients in ENERGY+ known for increasing energy levels, focus, and cognitive function without the crash. ENERGY+ also contains organic strawberry, lemon, and green apple for natural energy, Vitamin C, cleansing and anti-oxidant benefits, and amazing taste!

According to the CDC and US Food and Drug Administration, roughly 80% of adults in the U.S. consume caffeine every day, however there are potential side effects in traditional caffeine sources that can reduce sleep, have an inability to provide alertness and decision-making, and have a long-lasting half-life for the dose to leave the body. When a person consumes caffeine on top of lack of sleep, it can only exacerbate the issue of low energy levels.

“We are excited to launch ENERGY+ SuperShot in order to provide a natural energy beverage alternative,” said Ryne O’Donnell, Founder of Sol-ti. “With the majority of the population drinking a minimum of one caffeinated beverage a day, we’ve made it a priority to develop this one-of-a-kind shot to help our customers feel a new and important experience of energy without the crash.”

Made with organic, fresh-pressed strawberry, lemon and apple, this SuperShot is not only rich in vitamins and nutrients, but delicious. ENERGY+ is available today exclusively at select stores in the U.S. and will be rolling out to other retailers next month. Sol-ti is always seeking innovative health and wellness supplements to boost consumer experience and health.

About Sol-ti

Sol-ti is a leading manufacturer of Organic, UV Light Filtered, Best in Glass, Living Beverages. Built on a passion for healthy living and sustainability, each beverage is an alchemy of fresh ingredients with very real benefits for well-being. Rich in biophotons and Charged with Light, Sol-ti’s products deliver energy, positivity and health unlike any other beverage on the market.

For More Information:

https://solti.com/products/energy-supershot