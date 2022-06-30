Sparkling Ice Adds New +Caffeine Flavor to Its Lineup: Watermelon Lemonade

Talking Rain Beverage Company, the maker of the #1 selling sparkling water, Sparkling Ice, is excited to introduce a new, permanent flavor to the Sparkling Ice +Caffeine lineup. Just in time for the summer season, Watermelon Lemonade offers a burst of classic citrus blended with refreshing watermelon – perfect for a sweet, yet tangy midday pick-me-up.

According to IRI, watermelon-flavored beverages drove more than $1.5 Billion in sales and grew by 58% year-over-year in 2021, whereas lemonade-flavored beverages resulted in more than $1.6 Billion in sales in 2021. Inspired by the uptick in consumer flavor trends, Watermelon Lemonade is the perfect zero sugar, low-calorie option providing a better-for-you boost, whenever you need it.

“At Talking Rain, we’re constantly creating and experimenting with new flavors that our Sparkling Ice and Sparkling Ice +Caffeine fans will enjoy,” said Sarah Gustat, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Talking Rain Beverage Company. “Watermelon and lemonade are two flavors paired perfectly together for energy seekers looking for full flavor and an extra boost of caffeine while on the go.”

Now available nationwide in 16 oz. cans, consumers can enjoy Watermelon Lemonade on its own, or it can be enjoyed as a fun mixer in one of Sparkling Ice’s recipes such as the Kickin’ Watermelon Lemonade.

Here’s additional information you need to know:

Watermelon Lemonade combines a refreshing watermelon taste paired with a tangy lemonade flavor.

This zero-sugar beverage contains 70mg of caffeine with only 5 calories per serving, along with antioxidants and vitamin A.

This is the seventh flavor added to the roster of +Caffeine beverages alongside Cherry Vanilla, Black Raspberry, Blue Raspberry, Citrus Twist, Orange Passion Fruit, and Strawberry Citrus

Sparkling Ice +Caffeine Watermelon Lemonade is available nationwide in select retailers.

For More Information:

https://www.sparklingice.com/flavor/watermelon-lemonade/?ref=flavors/caffeine