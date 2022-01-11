Sunwink Launches Plant-Powered Powders At Target Locations Nationwide

San Francisco – Sunwink, the female-founded plant-powered wellness company, is today announcing a brick and mortar retail expansion with Target as its line of Superfood Powders debuts at Target stores across the U.S and on Target.com

“We are beyond excited to launch our Superfood Powders in Target. People across America are seeking the benefits of superfoods more than ever before and we are here to fuel the movement,” says Eliza Ganesh, CEO and Co-Founder of Sunwink. “We are making plant powered wellness as easy as possible for everyone.”

The flavors available at Target will include Sunwink’s Cacao Clarity for caffeine-free energy and focus, Beauty Fruit Punch for hydration and radiant skin and the Digestion Lemonade to help with debloating. The products are also currently available for purchase at Target.com.

Each powder can be used in a variety of ways such as adding to a smoothie, coffee, plant-based milk or simply mixing it into hot or cold water. Additionally, 2% of sales from each flavor is donated to a non-profit organization.

This launch represents a significant moment for the ingestible beauty/superfood categories as more consumers look to plant-powered ingredients to achieve beauty from within. Through this shift, Sunwink is aiming to make superfoods the next biggest trend in ingestible beauty, following the recent success of collagen for both inner and outer wellness.

Sunwink launched as a beverage brand in 2019 and quickly became a cult favorite at health stores and supermarkets including Whole Foods. After expanding into the powders category in March 2021, the brand launched on Amazon where they’ve already seen a spike in sales. Additionally, the company has a strong DTC presence with over 100k monthly site visits on average.

Sunwink’s powders can be purchased for $26.99 per powder in select locations across the U.S. and at Target.com

About Sunwink

Sunwink is a female-founded, plant powered wellness company for the masses. We believe people are at their healthiest and happiest when plants are a part of their daily diets. Our vision is that all people will incorporate superfoods and superherbs into their everyday food and beverage routines.

All of our products are crafted with the cleanest functional ingredients. Our first products are Sparkling Tonics, and consumers have fallen in love with their functional benefits and delicious, innovative taste. Each Sunwink product is inspired by a thought leader, vetted by a clinical herbalist and 2% of net sales go to organizations chosen by the thought leader.

Consumers have never been more hungry for food and beverage products that put their health and wellness first. Since launching in 2019, Sunwink has experienced explosive growth with both national retailers like Whole Foods and in their online business. This growth is propelling Sunwink to become a household name in superfoods and superherbs.

http://www.drinksunwink.com/