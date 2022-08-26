This Week’s New Products: NotCreme, Fall Seasonals and Plant-based Protein Drinks

In this week’s roundup of new product launches, Coffee Mate and Califia Farms add fall flavors into your cup of coffee, Mingle Mocktails teams up with Peacock’s Love Island to launch a new flavor, and NotCo introduces its latest product innovation.

Remedy

Plant-based supplement brand Remedy announced the launch of its POWER PACK, a grab-and-go box set with one serving each of The BAR and The SHOT. The former is a cherry chocolate-flavored hemp protein snack bar featuring 7 grams of protein. The latter is a CBD-infused, Cinnamon Agave-flavored energy shot that boasts 100mg of caffeine. Remedy POWER PACK will roll out in convenience stores, pharmacies and grocery chains nationwide later this month for $7.49. For more information, visit myremedyproducts.com.

Premier Protein

Premier Protein’s Pumpkin Spice High Protein Shake is back just in time for fall. The seasonal drink has been reformulated “for an even bolder flavor experience,” according to the brand. Each 11.5 oz. bottle packs 30g of protein and contains 1g of sugar. For more information, visit premierprotein.com.

Mingle Mocktails

Mingle Mocktails partnered with Peacock TV’s Love Island to release its newest flavor: Key Lime Margarita. The newest flavor joins the brand’s existing lineup of mocktails including Cranberry Cosmo, Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini, Cucumber Melon Mojito, Moscow Mule and Blood Orange Elderflower Mimosa. The drinks are available for $63.95 per 6-pack of 750ml bottles or $54.95 per 16-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit minglemocktails.com.

Coffee Mate

Coffee Mate added two more non-dairy options to its lineup of creamers: Plant-Based Almond & Oat French Vanilla and Plant-Based Almond & Oat Caramel. Both plant-based creamers are available in-store for a SRP of $4.29 per 32 oz. bottle. For more information, visit goodnes.com.

NotCo

During a recent episode of Masterchef Brasil, NotCo launched its newest product: NotCreme. The new offering is a plant-based cream made from chickpeas. According to a Vegcononmist story, NotCo claimed the product does not contain an aftertaste, unlike similar creams crafted from oats or cashews. For more information, visit notco.com.

Califia Farms

Califia is another brand kicking off the fall season early with the launch of Pumpkin Spice Oat Barista. The new offering combines the brand’s signature oat milk with spices like cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger. It is designed to be steamed, frothed and added to espresso drinks. Califia Pumpkin Spice Oat Barista is available at Target, Albertsons, Whole Foods and HEB for $4.59 per 32 oz. container. For more information, visit califiafarms.com.

GHOST

Last month, energy and supplement brand GHOST launched GHOST Gamer and GHOST BCAA in Sour Patch Kids Pineapple flavor. The former boasts 150mg of caffeine per two scoop serving while the latter delivers 7 grams of vegan fermented 2:1:1 BCAAs. For more information, visit ghostlifestyle.com.