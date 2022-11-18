This Week’s New Products: Pitch Black Soda & Holiday Kombucha

In this week’s roundup of new products, Ablis increases the potency of its CBD beverages, MTN announces the return of its Pitch Black flavor and Health-Ade literally brings the Holiday Cheer.

Levia

With winter on the horizon, cannabis-infused seltzer brand Levia relaunched its winter-themed Pomegranate Punch flavor. Each 12 oz. can contains 5mg of THC and features reimagined artwork from illustrator Dean McKeever. The LTO is now available at select dispensaries across Massachusetts for $7 per can. For more information, visit levia.buzz.

Siren Shrub

Wisconsin-based Siren Shrub teamed up with Ruby Coffee Roasters to create its new Coffee Sparkling Shrub. As a twist on the Espresso Romano, the brand decided to substitute the lemons with its apple cider vinegar mixer. Siren Shrub Coffee Sparkling Shrub is available online and in-store for $20 per 4-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit sirenshrubs.com.

RISE

RISE Brewing Co. expanded its lineup of nitro cold brew coffee lattes with a new flavor, Salted Caramel. The offering is enhanced with organic oat milk, caramel and sea salt and boasts 90mg of caffeine per 7 oz. can. RISE Salted Caramel is currently available online for $31.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit risebrewingco.com.

Ablis

Oregon-based CBD beverage company Ablis announced it plans to increase the potency of all of its drinks. Available in three flavors – Strawberry Mojito, Cranberry Blood Orange and Lemon Ginger – the beverages’ CBD content will increase from 25mg to 50mg in 2023. For more information, visit abliscbd.com.

Health-Ade

Kombucha brand Health-Ade is getting into the holiday spirit with the return of its Holiday Cheers flavor featuring notes of ginger, vanilla, allspice and cacao. The limited-edition sparkling probiotic tea is available online for $49.95 per 12-pack of 16 oz. bottles. For more information, visit health-ade.com.

Milkadamia

Milkadamia launched the first multi-serve plant-based Milk Tea available in the U.S., the brand claims. The new 32 oz. carton features black tea and the brand’s signature macadamia milk. Milkadamia Black Tea & Smooth Macadamia Milk has 100 calories per serving and will be available at major retailers and clubs starting in January 2023 for $6.99. For more information, visit milkadamia.com.

MTN DEW

MTN DEW announced the reemergence of its Pitch Black flavor, slated to roll out in January 2023. The LTO first launched in 2004 before returning to store shelves from 2016 to 2019. Now, the third iteration will also be offered in Zero Sugar and Energy formats. For more information, visit mountaindew.com.

Mixly Cocktail Co.

Minnesota-based premium mixer brand Mixly Cocktail Co. unveiled its newest flavor just in time for the holiday season, Blueberry Lemon Sage. The new offering features lemon, blueberry, honey, orange and sage extract and was crafted to pair well with vodka, whiskey, gin or just a splash of soda water. Mixly Blueberry Lemon Sage is available online for $20 per 16 oz. bottle. Each bottle makes approximately 6 cocktails. For more information, visit mixlycocktailco.com.