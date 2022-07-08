This Week’s New Products: Spiked Coconut Water, Mexican Licuados and Marshmello Cola

In this week’s roundup of new products, Coca-Cola announced a limited-edition soda flavor in collaboration with Grammy-nominated artist Marshmello, Cann spiced up its lineup of THC-infused beverages and Vita Coco splashed into the RTD cocktail category.

Cann

Los Angeles-based THC-infused beverage maker Cann is spicing things up with its newest LTO: Pineapple Jalapeño. According to the brand, the new offering delivers a sweet, tart flavor with a slight kick. Each 8 oz. can packs 2mg THC and 4mg CBD. Cann Pineapple Jalapeño will be available throughout the summer season. For more information, visit drinkcann.com.

LaLa Foods

LaLa Foods expanded its lineup of dairy products with licuados, traditional Mexican breakfast smoothies made with milk, fruit and oats. Available in three varieties – Papaya, Mango-Carrot and Vanilla Honey – each bottle boasts 8 grams of protein. LaLa Licuados is now available in dairy cases at Walmart and Hispanic-specialty stores nationwide. For more information, visit lalafoods.com/english.

Hydralyte

Electrolyte drink producer Hydralyte released Hydralyte Plus Liver Support. The new formula combines the brand’s flagship rapid rehydration formula with liver-supporting antioxidants, such as Milk Thistle and Prickly Pear, that aid hangover recovery. Hydralyte Plus Liver Support is available online at Amazon, Rite Aid and Publix for $29.99 per 12-packet box. For more information, visit hydralyte.com.

Vita Coco x Captain Morgan

Vita Coco splashed into the RTD cocktail category with its new collaboration with Captain Morgan Rum. Available in three SKUs – Piña Colada, Strawberry Daiquiri and Lime Mojito – each 12 oz. can contains 5% ABV. Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan white rum will be available for $14.99 per 4-pack when it launches in 2023. For more information, visit vitacoco.com.

Coca-Cola x Marshmello

On the heels of its “Pixel” flavored offering from its Coca-Cola Creations line, the Coca-Cola company has unveiled Coca-Cola: The Artist Marshmello’s Limited Edition. The new soda, available in full flavor and zero sugar varieties, fuses the classic Coca-Cola flavor with hints of strawberry and watermelon. The beverage drops in the United States this month and will also be available internationally in select countries. For more information, visit coca-colacompany.com.

Clevr Blends

Oat milk latte producer Clevr Blends rolled out its newest limited-edition offering: Rose Matcha Superlatte. The latte blends the brand’s matcha with sweet rose and vanilla to “capture the bright playfulness of sunkissed days in a cup,” the brand said. One percent of proceeds from each Rose Matcha Superlatte purchase will be donated to Meals on Wheels. Rose Matcha Superlatte is available direct-to-consumer for $28 per 12 oz. bag. For more information, visit clevrblends.com.