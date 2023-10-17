49ers Superstar Brock Purdy Joins Yerbaé’s Family of Investors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— Yerbaé Brands Corp. (TSXv: YERB.u; OTCQX: YERBF), a plant-based energy beverage company, announced Brock Purdy, quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, has signed on to its growing roster of luminary investors. While Purdy has endorsement deals with a variety of other companies and causes, his relationship with Yerbaé is his first as an investor.

“The best competitors analyze everything about their performance, including taking nutrition seriously. I’m excited pure plant-based energy is now available in an energy drink without sugar. Yerbae, it’s a Game Changer,” said Purdy.

Brock Purdy – known as the former “Mr. Irrelevant” as the last player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft – continues to establish himself as one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, leading a team with strong Super Bowl prospects. Hailing from Gilbert Perry High School in Queen Creek AZ, only about thirty miles from Yerbaé’s Scottsdale headquarters, Purdy’s stature as an influencer, investor and brand spokesperson is blossoming along with his accomplishments as an NFL superstar.

“Brock Purdy has worked his way from the last pick of his draft to become an elite NFL quarterback while staying true to his values and beliefs as a person. He is changing the game and delivering wins for his team with his mind, heart, and talent,” said Todd Gibson, co-founder and chief executive officer, Yerbaé. “He is absolutely an inspiration to his teammates, the 49ers Faithful, and the community at large. We’re thrilled he’s part of the Yerbaé family of investors.”

Brock Purdy joins the Yerbae family along with his head coach, Kyle Shanahan, and fellow NFLers Brandon Staley (Head Coach, Los Angeles Chargers), Ben Johnson (Offensive Coordinator, Detroit Lions), Ejiro Evero (Defensive Coordinator, Carolina Panthers), Nathaniel Hackett (Offensive Coordinator, New York Jets), Anthony Weaver (Assistant Head Coach, Baltimore Ravens) and others from Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, college football and CrossFit.

About Yerbaé

Yerbaé Brands Corp., (TSXv: YERB.u; OTCQX: YERBF) makes great-tasting energy beverages with yerba mate and other premium, plant-based ingredients. All Yerbaé energy beverages are zero calorie, zero sugar, non-GMO, vegan and gluten free. Founded in Scottsdale, AZ in 2017, Yerbaé seeks to disrupt the energy beverage marketplace by offering a no-compromise energy solution, with input and support from its recently-announced Yerbaé Advisory Board, Sports and Entertainment.

