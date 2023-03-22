8th Wonder Tea Launches at Pop Up Grocer NYC – to Carry Line of Organic Sparkling Superfood Teas

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— 8th Wonder Tea is excited to announce their launch at Pop Up Grocer New York City for their line of organic sparkling superfood teas. A retailer that curates natural and innovative brands from a variety of small businesses, on March 3rd Pop Up Grocer will begin carryingall five of 8th Wonder’s flavors including their newest release – Organic Sparkling Matcha Cherry Blossom Reishi Tea.

“8th Wonder is beyond excited to join the ranks of other game-changing and disruptive brands inthe natural products sector by participating in the Pop Up Grocer event starting in March,” said Reed Rush, CEO and Co-Founder, of 8th Wonder Tea. “Pop Up Grocer showcases the best and the boldest of innovative brands that are pushing natural and organic consumer packaging good trends into mainstream consciousness. Just as 8th Wonder is devoted to elevating the timeless ritual of tea drinking into a modern and accessible affair for the masses, Pop Up Grocer is transforming the mundane concept of grocery shopping into a more luxurious and immersive experience for the 21st century.

Containing real fruit juices, 8th Wonder is infused with ancient superfood ingredients like cardamom, ginger, ashwagandha, chai, and apple juice. 8th Wonder organic sparkling teas contain no added sugar, sugar alcohols, GMOs, or artificial ingredients. Additionally, 8th Wonder is certified organic, Whole30 approved, non-GMO project verified, paleo, vegan and Kosher certified.Offering gut health and immunity in addition to their delicious taste, 8th Wonder is packed with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, anti-inflammatory properties, and other benefits that may help reduce inflammation throughout the body and the risk of chronic diseases.

On a mission to promote emerging brands from underrepresented vendors while attracting shoppers who are conscious about what they eat, most of Pop Up Grocer’s brands are vegan, women, LGBTQ, and minority owned.With Pop Up Grocer’s customers enjoying shopping in their out-of-the-box and healthful format, their space offers a retreat from large stores where those following specific, or restrictive, diets have to do a lot of searching to uncover the items they can consume.

According to theGlobal Organic Tea Markets latest research report in November 2022, the growing consumer preference for safe, chemical-free, and healthy consumables, is one of the most important factors driving market expansion along with a shift in lifestyle and growing demand from the personal care industry.

“As a premium product, 8th Wonder could not be more excited about revamping expectations around how natural products and purveyors like Pop Up Grocer can revolutionize and evolve traditional norms around shopping and consumption,” added Rush. “Seeking out the first in class, and most intelligent in design, when it comes to our daily choices we can ultimately drive sustainable change in the market while empowering consumers to demand higher standards and better quality from our goods. As a springboard for brands who are working to bring about these much needed shifts in product development, Pop Up Grocer is the ideal creative outlet.”

Launching on Amazon in November 2022, 8th Wonder has been available at select specialty grocers including Whole Foods in the Rocky Mountain region, and at Mother’s Market and Kitchen and Lassen’s Natural Foods and Vitamins in Southern California, in addition to their direct-to-consumer e-commerce site.

8th Wonder Tea makes earth-conscious sparkling teas that deliver the enhanced benefits of organic, superfood ingredients to fuel the body and mind.

